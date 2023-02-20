All of Sheffield's 10 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 20th Feb 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST

We all love a Maccies every now and then...

The fast-food giant, famous for its burgers, fries, and milkshakes, has restaurants on almost every high street, shopping centre, and at roadside drive-thrus.

In Sheffield alone there are 10 branches - and the company recently revealed plans for another branch after they pulled out of an application for a site on Ecclesall Road.

While each of the restaurants are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items, we all have our favourite branches to visit for those chicken nuggets.

And so we decided to see how Sheffield’s branches stacked up when it comes to Google reviews. Here they all are ranked from best to worst...

McDonald's in The Oasis food court in Meadowhall Shopping Centre is the top-rated branch in Sheffield. It has a rating of 3.8, with 2,533 reviews on Google.

1. Meadowhall Shopping Centre

McDonald's in The Oasis food court in Meadowhall Shopping Centre is the top-rated branch in Sheffield. It has a rating of 3.8, with 2,533 reviews on Google. | Submitted

Photo Sales
McDonald’s on Coleford Road, Darnall, is in second place. It is rated 3.8 out of 5, with 2,104 reviews on Google.

2. Coleford Road

McDonald’s on Coleford Road, Darnall, is in second place. It is rated 3.8 out of 5, with 2,104 reviews on Google. | Google

Photo Sales
In third place is McDonald's on High Street in Sheffield city centre. This branch has a rating of 3.7 based on 4,405 Google reviews.

3. High Street

In third place is McDonald's on High Street in Sheffield city centre. This branch has a rating of 3.7 based on 4,405 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
McDonald's on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, has a rating of 3.7 out of 5, with 3,512 reviews on Google.

4. Hillsborough

McDonald's on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, has a rating of 3.7 out of 5, with 3,512 reviews on Google. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:McDonald'sSheffieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice