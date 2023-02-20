The fast-food giant, famous for its burgers, fries, and milkshakes, has restaurants on almost every high street, shopping centre, and at roadside drive-thrus.
In Sheffield alone there are 10 branches - and the company recently revealed plans for another branch after they pulled out of an application for a site on Ecclesall Road.
While each of the restaurants are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items, we all have our favourite branches to visit for those chicken nuggets.
And so we decided to see how Sheffield’s branches stacked up when it comes to Google reviews. Here they all are ranked from best to worst...