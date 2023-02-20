The fast-food giant, famous for its burgers, fries, and milkshakes, has restaurants on almost every high street, shopping centre, and at roadside drive-thrus.

In Sheffield alone there are 10 branches - and the company recently revealed plans for another branch after they pulled out of an application for a site on Ecclesall Road.

While each of the restaurants are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items, we all have our favourite branches to visit for those chicken nuggets.

And so we decided to see how Sheffield’s branches stacked up when it comes to Google reviews. Here they all are ranked from best to worst...

1 . Meadowhall Shopping Centre McDonald's in The Oasis food court in Meadowhall Shopping Centre is the top-rated branch in Sheffield. It has a rating of 3.8, with 2,533 reviews on Google. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Coleford Road McDonald’s on Coleford Road, Darnall, is in second place. It is rated 3.8 out of 5, with 2,104 reviews on Google. | Google Photo Sales

3 . High Street In third place is McDonald's on High Street in Sheffield city centre. This branch has a rating of 3.7 based on 4,405 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales