All Bar One on Leopold Street in Sheffield has partnered with luxury chocolate brand Hotel Chocolat to bring customers four limited-edition chocolate cocktails for the festive period.

The exclusive cocktail list includes the dessert-style Midnight Tiramisu, Chocolat Martini, and Clementine Chocolat Martini, as well as the Mint Royale, which combines mint and caramel.

The cocktails are priced at £9.95 each and are crafted using the deliciously smooth Hotel Chocolat velvetised creams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield bar All Bar One has announced a festive lineup of cocktails in collaboration with luxury chocolate brand Hotel Chocolat

Laura Clarke, senior marketing manager at All Bar One, said: “At All Bar One, we are passionate about creating the best experience for our guests, whatever the occasion is. We are really excited to be partnering with Hotel Chocolat to bring together its unique Velvetised creams and our mixology expertise. The collaboration with Hotel Chocolat is perfect as both brands share the same values; style, innovation and premium quality.”

Hotel Chocolat group development manager David Demaison said: "We were really excited to create some cocktails showcasing what we could do with chocolate as it’s a very hard product to create and chocolate is a hard and difficult product to play with. It was very interesting to get some knowledge from the mixologists at All Bar One and share our expertise in order to create the best chocolate cocktails."

All Bar One is also giving customers the chance to learn mixology skills with their cocktail masterclass experience.

Participants will learn about the inspiration behind the festive classics and can create their own All Bar One and Hotel Chocolat cocktails.