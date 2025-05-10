All 85 food hygiene ratings handed out to Sheffield restaurants, cafes and takeaways in the past four weeks
All the ratings below are publicly available from the Food Standard Agency website.
Zero Stars
The number of Sheffield businesses to get a zero-star food standard rating is - zero. And there are also zero businesses in the city with an existing rating of zero.
One star
The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a one-star food hygiene rating are:
- Baking Even, Orchard Square
- Chapeltown Best Kebab, Lound Side
- Coffee Boo, Middlewood Road
- Food Ranch, Southey Hill
Two star
The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a two-star food hygiene rating are:
- American Pizza House, Lowedges Road
- Chicken Today, St Lawrence Road
- Cravezz, Northfield Road
- Heist Craft Ltd, Neepsend Lane
- Kebabish Express, Hatfield House Lane
- Old Queens Head, Pond Hill
Three star
The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a three-star food hygiene rating are:
- Besty Tasty, The Moor
- Curry Master, Abbeydale Road
- Everest Express, Southey Avenue
- Pizzeria Picco, Abbeydale Road
- Six And A Half, Dyson Place
- Snowbaby Cafe, Brook Hill
- Spice and Rice, Market Square
- Tasty House, Hangingwater Road
Four star
The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a four-star food hygiene rating are:
- Abadan Restaurant, Abbeydale Road
- Best Boy Bagels, Abbeydale Road
- Chez Lahlou, Common Side
- Concord Park Golf Club, Shiregreen Lane
- CookiHut, Station Road
- Crustiz, Holme Lane
- Fagans, Broad Lane
- Noodle Inn, London Road
- Parkway Business Centre Limited, Parkway Avenue
- Pizzas R Us, South Road
- Poco, John Street
- Rum Keg 876, Abbeydale Road
- Spice Villa, City Road
- Tasty Plaice, Meadowhall Way
- Thaikhun, Meadowhall Way
- The Cabin, Catley Road
- The Doctor's Orders, Glossop Road
- Town Wok, Abbeydale Road
- Woodthorpe TARA & Community Shop, Ulley Road
Five stars
The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a five-star food hygiene rating are:
- Ale Bea Cakes, Langsett Road
- Ascona Retail Ltd, Manchester Road
- Atkinson Restaurant, The Moor
- Borgo, Oakbrook Road
- Brewski Sheffield, Fitzwilliam Street
- Brill Burger, Crookes
- Burp Streetfood, Middlewood Road
- Chaiiwali, Surbiton Street
- Costa, Sheaf Street
- Crave Cafe, Ecclesall Road
- Crookes Chippy, Crookes
- Dessert Time, Abbeydale Road
- Dragon Valley, Tyler Street
- Dynasty, Sandygate Road
- Greggs PLC, Barnsley Road
- Iberico Ltd, Dyson Place
- Jump Inc, Vulcan Road
- JJ Leisure T/A Brewski Sheffield, Fitzwilliam Street
- L & Bee Services Ltd, Middlewood Road
- Lavang, Fulwood Road
- Lotus House, East Bank Road
- McDonalds, Handsworth Road
- Medusa@OliveGreek, Bardwell Road
- Minimelts and More, London Road
- Mr Chai, London Road
- Neon Fish, Archer Road
- Pellizco, Dyson Place
- Pizza Pronto, Glossop Road
- Rudy's Pizza, Division Street
- Sang Lung, Langsett Road
- Santos, Birley Moor Road
- Sheaf Training, Norwood Drive
- Stocksbridge Park Steels FC, Bracken Moor Lane
- Supa Snax, Charlotte Road
- The Bhaji Shop, Sutherland Street
- The Circle Friery, High Green
- The Friendly Foodie, Station Road
- The George, Market Street
- The Old Grindstone, Crookes
- Timmy's, Lindsay Avenue
- Village Fisheries, Chapel Street
- Wok This Way, Fulwood Road
- Yum Yum Bites, Boston Street
