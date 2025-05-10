Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here are all 85 Sheffield restaurants, takeaways and cafes that received a food hygiene rating in the past month.

All the ratings below are publicly available from the Food Standard Agency website.

Zero Stars

The number of Sheffield businesses to get a zero-star food standard rating is - zero. And there are also zero businesses in the city with an existing rating of zero.

One star

The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a one-star food hygiene rating are:

Baking Even, Orchard Square

Chapeltown Best Kebab, Lound Side

Coffee Boo, Middlewood Road

Food Ranch, Southey Hill

Two star

The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a two-star food hygiene rating are:

American Pizza House, Lowedges Road

Chicken Today, St Lawrence Road

Cravezz, Northfield Road

Heist Craft Ltd, Neepsend Lane

Kebabish Express, Hatfield House Lane

Old Queens Head, Pond Hill

Three star

The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a three-star food hygiene rating are:

Besty Tasty, The Moor

Curry Master, Abbeydale Road

Everest Express, Southey Avenue

Pizzeria Picco, Abbeydale Road

Six And A Half, Dyson Place

Snowbaby Cafe, Brook Hill

Spice and Rice, Market Square

Tasty House, Hangingwater Road

Four star

The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a four-star food hygiene rating are:

Abadan Restaurant, Abbeydale Road

Best Boy Bagels, Abbeydale Road

Chez Lahlou, Common Side

Concord Park Golf Club, Shiregreen Lane

CookiHut, Station Road

Crustiz, Holme Lane

Fagans, Broad Lane

Noodle Inn, London Road

Parkway Business Centre Limited, Parkway Avenue

Pizzas R Us, South Road

Poco, John Street

Rum Keg 876, Abbeydale Road

Spice Villa, City Road

Tasty Plaice, Meadowhall Way

Thaikhun, Meadowhall Way

The Cabin, Catley Road

The Doctor's Orders, Glossop Road

Town Wok, Abbeydale Road

Woodthorpe TARA & Community Shop, Ulley Road

Five stars

The Sheffield businesses inspected in the past month and received a five-star food hygiene rating are:

Ale Bea Cakes, Langsett Road

Ascona Retail Ltd, Manchester Road

Atkinson Restaurant, The Moor

Borgo, Oakbrook Road

Brewski Sheffield, Fitzwilliam Street

Brill Burger, Crookes

Burp Streetfood, Middlewood Road

Chaiiwali, Surbiton Street

Costa, Sheaf Street

Crave Cafe, Ecclesall Road

Crookes Chippy, Crookes

Dessert Time, Abbeydale Road

Dragon Valley, Tyler Street

Dynasty, Sandygate Road

Greggs PLC, Barnsley Road

Iberico Ltd, Dyson Place

Jump Inc, Vulcan Road

JJ Leisure T/A Brewski Sheffield, Fitzwilliam Street

L & Bee Services Ltd, Middlewood Road

Lavang, Fulwood Road

Lotus House, East Bank Road

McDonalds, Handsworth Road

Medusa@OliveGreek, Bardwell Road

Minimelts and More, London Road

Mr Chai, London Road

Neon Fish, Archer Road

Pellizco, Dyson Place

Pizza Pronto, Glossop Road

Rudy's Pizza, Division Street

Sang Lung, Langsett Road

Santos, Birley Moor Road

Sheaf Training, Norwood Drive

Stocksbridge Park Steels FC, Bracken Moor Lane

Supa Snax, Charlotte Road

The Bhaji Shop, Sutherland Street

The Circle Friery, High Green

The Friendly Foodie, Station Road

The George, Market Street

The Old Grindstone, Crookes

Timmy's, Lindsay Avenue

Village Fisheries, Chapel Street

Wok This Way, Fulwood Road

Yum Yum Bites, Boston Street