Last week we had a look at the scoring breakdown of all takeaways in Sheffield - this week we are looking at those listed as ‘restaurant/cafe/canteen’ on the Food Standards Agency’s website.
In total, Sheffield has 1,386 listed under this section. Of these, 99 are exempt from inspection, or awaiting inspection, and an additional four were also found to have closed down so we are excluding a total of 103 from our breakdown.
Of the 1,283 rated establishments, our city can be proud to say that 90 per cent of these (1,156) are rated as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ with a four or five star hygiene rating.
An additional 96 establishments were considered ‘generally satisfactory’ at their last inspection, and were handed a three star rating.
The remaining 31 establishments make up less than 2.5 per cent of the overall rated restaurants/cafes/canteens - but they have been ordered to make improvements by an environmental health officer at Sheffield City Council.
A total of 20 are rated two stars, and 11 are rated one star - there’s currently none with a zero star rating.
These are the 31 restaurants, cafes and canteens that have been rated two stars and below at their last food hygiene inspection, correct as of May 15, 2024.
