The warmer months have certainly arrived in Sheffield and that means it’s time to soak up the sun from one of the city’s great terraces.
Anyone planning on meeting up with family and friends for a meal and want to enjoy the good weather to the fullest can find some inspiration below.
Here is a list of just 16 great dining experiences in the Steel City that values pairing fresh air with good food.
1. Al Fresco dining in Sheffield
Here is a list of just 16 places in Sheffield where you can enjoy the good weather with an al fresco dining experience. Photo: Google Maps, National World
2. Manahatta
Manahatta opened in the city centre this year and has impressed many customers with its mezzanine terraced dining for bottomless brunch. It's perhaps better known as a swinging nightclub, but there's plenty to enjoy during the daytime as well. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. The Birdhouse Tea Company
The Birdhouse Tea company is a family-run business in Sheffield specializing in herbal teas but also a huge range of pancakes and wraps to enjoy on its courtyard off Sidney Street. Photo: Andrew Roe
4. EGO Sheffield
EGO Sheffield on Surrey Street in the city centre serves up freshly cooked food from across the Mediterranean including French, Spanish, Italian, Greek and Moroccan cuisine with a generous terrace to enjoy overlooking the Crucible square. Photo: Steve Parkin