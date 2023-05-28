News you can trust since 1887
Al fresco Sheffield: 16 restaurants, cafés and pubs where you can soak up the sun while dining outside

The warmer months have certainly arrived in Sheffield and that means it’s time to soak up the sun from one of the city’s great terraces.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 28th May 2023, 17:01 BST

Anyone planning on meeting up with family and friends for a meal and want to enjoy the good weather to the fullest can find some inspiration below.

Here is a list of just 16 great dining experiences in the Steel City that values pairing fresh air with good food.

1. Al Fresco dining in Sheffield

Manahatta opened in the city centre this year and has impressed many customers with its mezzanine terraced dining for bottomless brunch. It's perhaps better known as a swinging nightclub, but there's plenty to enjoy during the daytime as well.

2. Manahatta

The Birdhouse Tea company is a family-run business in Sheffield specializing in herbal teas but also a huge range of pancakes and wraps to enjoy on its courtyard off Sidney Street.

3. The Birdhouse Tea Company

EGO Sheffield on Surrey Street in the city centre serves up freshly cooked food from across the Mediterranean including French, Spanish, Italian, Greek and Moroccan cuisine with a generous terrace to enjoy overlooking the Crucible square.

4. EGO Sheffield

