For the fourth year, Abbeydale Road Beer Festival is returning - bringing unique brews to a collection of city pubs.

From tomorrow (July 31), to Sunday, August 3, the ultimate craft beer experience is returning to Sheffield.

The event will see Yorkshire and Lancashire breweries go head to head, with the 12 pubs on Abbeydale Road serving exclusive drinks from 14 northern breweries.

Visitors are invited to try one bear from each venue, with those who complete the full trail earning a limited-edition festival print, specially designed for this year’s ‘War of the Roses’ theme at Cole’s Corner.

The pubs taking part are:

The Bear

Amici & Bici

RumKeg

Dead Donkey Bar

Turner's Bottle Shop and Tap

Over the Yardarm

Abbeydale Tap

Barrowboy

Two Thirds Beer Co.

Simz Golf

The Gin Bar

The Broadfield

On top of the drinks, visitors will be treated to DJs and street food.

To take part, simply show up, get a festival stamp card and follow the flowing beer taps.

Last year more than 5,000 people attended, and there are hopes that this year’s event will be even bigger.

Organiser Joe Rugg said: “I'm really excited for it to just get going now. It's been six months in the making, it's our fourth year and the feedback we get from attendees is always so positive.

“Friends that don't live near each other use this as their annual pilgrimage back to Sheffield. I've seen that some people this year have travelled all the way from Detroit, which is just nuts. Someone messaged the page the other day saying them and their friends call it Sheffield Christmas.

“The aim of the game is to complete your stamp card, take it to Cole's Corner and swap it for a limited edition print created by local artist Cam Tribes. How do you do that? Stamp cards are free to pick up from any participating venue. Buy a drink in each venue and collect all the stamps.

“Sheffield is the beating heart of the UK's independent beer scene and that's why we want these people coming from all over the country, to Abbeydale Road. To all these incredible independent venues. I know the owners and managers of these places and they pour their souls into their businesses. It's a beautiful opportunity for them to showcase their hard work to a wider audience.

“All venues are dog friendly but I would recommend bringing dogs on Thursday or Sunday as venues can get really busy Friday and Saturday.”