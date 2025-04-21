Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mayor of South Yorkshire was invited to take a look behind the scenes of Abbeydale Picture House as renovations of the beloved venue get underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

True North Brew Co - who are also the team behind venues like Forum and The Common Room on Division Street, Riverside Kelham, and The Broadfield on Abbeydale Road - officially took over the Grade II-listed building earlier this year with plans to re-invigorate it and re-open it to the public.

They’ve already laid out ideas including converting the former ballroom, that most will now know as the Shuffle Shack room, into a pool lounge and bar, while restoring the main bar area’s original style and elegance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And True North Brew Co. owner Kane Yeardley recently had the opportunity to escort Mayor Oliver Coppard through the site to see first-hand the potential that lies within the space and to learn more about the ideas True North are hoping to bring to life.

As someone who grew up in the area, Oliver fondly remembers meeting friends here during his A-levels and when back from university, and is said to have been genuinely excited to see what the future could hold for this local landmark.

Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard was invited to Abbeydale Picture House by True North Brew Co. owner Kane Yeardley for a glimpse of what is to come from the iconic venue. | True North Brewery Co.

While the visit was described as ‘informal’, it gave owners the opportunity to have meaningful discussions about the venue’s heritage, cultural value and how their work could benefit the community moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renovations remain slow - as developers navigate planning processes required due to the building’s listed status - though they predict that once completed the project will create 40–50 full-time jobs, and the Picture House will once again become a thriving home for live music, theatre, comedy nights, art and food festivals, and other community-led events.

Read More Abbeydale Road set to host vibrant new music festival with pubs, cafes and shops all involved

A bar and entertainment space are set to open in summer, as renovation work continues over the next two years.

Jane Smith of True North Brew co. said: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, to Abbeydale Picture House for a relaxed behind-the-scenes look at the building and a chat about our future plans.

“This is just the start - but it’s a great one, and we’re proud to be sharing the journey with others who believe in the building as much as we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.