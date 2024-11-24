A new Persian restaurant has opened in Sheffield under the management of a passionate family.

Abadan is a new restaurant at 451 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, that is serving “authentic dishes” from Iran.

It has replaced Aton Restaurant, which opened in 2021 and closed two months ago.

Shahram Chaharlangi, aged 54, re-opened the venue on November 6 after changing its name. It still boasts the same modern and cosy interior with plush blue chairs, charred wood tables, and glitzy gold accents.

Shahram’s son, 18-year-old Shahin, is the new manager of the venue, having learned the trade of business while working as the manager of IKEA Restaurant.

Shahin, from Stannington, said the opportunity to take over the restaurant was one his family couldn’t refuse.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “The business has a lot of potential.

“The restaurant was closed for two months before we opened it so we have lost those customers from before. It’s better than ever, so we are looking forward to welcoming people back.”

The Persian menu includes tender lamb koobideh kebabs, fragrant stews such as the lamb ghormeh sabzi, and the tomato and aubergine-based gheymeh bademjan, and even saffron ice cream for dessert.

Customers can also enjoy a range of drinks with their meals or at the bar, including Persian beverages like doogh, a yoghurt drink, and zamzam sodas, plus a variety of alcoholic drinks, like wine and spirits.

Abadan Restaurant is open from 3pm to 10pm Wednesday to Friday, and 1pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit Abadan Restaurant on Instagram: @abadanrestaurant