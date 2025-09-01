Bottomless beer may be the best way to start of the festive season this year - and for that, a returning festival has got you covered.

Craft Beer Festival launched in 2023, with the simple goal of revitalising traditional beer festivals across the country.

The independent touring festival visits cities across the nation, and following nine sell-out shows in summer are returning this winter for holiday season.

The Hoppy Christmas Party will return to The Steelworks, near Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane, on November 8, with the the team learning and building on their previous visit to the city in May.

This upcoming festival will include even more breweries bringing special festive pours and exclusive, more locally curated street food options, extra toilets, an improved layout and more.

The website promises bottomless craft beer, cider, wine, non-alcoholic beer, soft drinks, mulled wine and prosecco, with 15 breweries expected to show.

Early bird tickets are already on sale for £45, with VIP tickets - which include early access and a tote bag - going for £60.

Further details are expected to come in the following months, as the team behind the festival prepare for a new tour in the winter.

Simon Robinson, co-founder of the Craft Brew Festival “This is the second time we’ll be taking over The Steamworks following our sell-out debut in May and we can’t wait to return to this incredible space! Our tours seem to always start in Sheffield and the city always shows up for a big party - so there was never any doubt where we should kick off this year’s Christmas tour.

“We can’t wait to unwrap all the festive fun we’ve got planned for A Hoppy Christmas Party this year, with more breweries, cideries and wineries bringing more delicious craft drinks with them than ever before. Our summer series of events was a blast and we want to keep the party going right through to Christmas.”