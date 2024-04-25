A culinary twist for S9’s Library will elevate area’s momentum still further
The Library venue - set on Leeds Road under the shadow of the Olympic Legacy Park - is re-launching its daytime business under the management of Jamie Christian and Steve Roebuck.
The duo made their name at the city’s renowned Baldwins Omega and are bringing their years of expertise in fine dining, banqueting and all-round quality hospitality to the East End.
City-born David Slater funded the restoration of the Attercliffe Library building – which originally opened in 1894 and lent its last book in 1986 – and is thrilled with the new partnership.
He said: "Confidence in the regeneration of S9 is growing by the day and the arrival of Jamie and Steve and their years of hospitality experience is set to add yet more momentum.
“The Library is set to be the perfect destination for business meetings, lunches, events and more.”
The Library will be open for breakfast and lunch, Monday to Friday, from 8am until 3pm. It will also have additional evening events and availability for private hire.
Jamie Christian said: “The Library is a stunning space and we’re thrilled to be bringing our years of culinary knowledge to the East End at such an exciting time. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers old and new.”
The Library reopens for daytime business on Wednesday, May 1st.
More information from [email protected]