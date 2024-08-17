There are few things as indulgent as afternoon tea. From finger sandwiches, warm scones with clotted cream and jam, and a range of bitesize cakes and biscuits, there’s a reason this treat dates back almost 200 years.

If you have no birthdays, celebrations, or other occasions to mark, let the fact it’s National Afternoon Tea Week be your reason to make a booking at a Sheffield cafe this week.

The national week is taking place from August 12 to 18, and there are plenty of places to choose from in Sheffield to enjoy your three-tier treat.

We have listed nine places that are highly recommended by customers on Google, to bring you a snapshot of what’s on offer.

If you’re looking to make a saving where you can, consider visiting Groupon by clicking here to claim money off your afternoon tea for free.

1 . Jameson's Tearooms Jameson's Tearooms, on Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, has a whole afternoon tea menu. Visitors can choose from eight options that start at £18 per person. There are also vegetarian and vegan options. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Dysh Coffee & Kitchen Dysh Coffee & Kitchen, located at 778-780 Ecclesall Road, serves afternoon tea from midday seven days a week. There are three options, including a standard afternoon tea, plus vegetarian and vegan. It is priced at £27.95 per person, with the option of upgrading your drink. The team require 24 hours notice. | Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . The Steel Cauldron The Steel Cauldron, on Spooner Road, in Broomhill, serves its own "magical interpretation" of afternoon teas. Prices start as low at £3.95 for tots, making it a treat all ages can enjoy. The venue is open Wednesday to Sunday over the summer holidays, and is hosting many events and activities for children. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Rhubarb Shed Cafe The Rhubarb Shef Cafe serves afternoon tea Wednesday to Sunday, and required one weeks’ notice. As well as a standard afternoon tea option, there is also a vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and kid's option. Prices start at £22 for adults, and £12 for kids. | 3rd party Photo Sales