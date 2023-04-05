News you can trust since 1887
9 Sheffield restaurants recommended by critics - including one that might be 'one of the great restaurants of the world’

A number of top restaurants in and around Sheffield and the Peak District have won praise from foodie experts in recent months.

By Lee Peace
Published 5th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

A number have been included in the most recent online edition of the gastronomy bible Michelin Guide, while others have won top praise from restaurant critics from esteemed publications such as The Guardian and The Telegraph. Here's 9 venues that have been recommended by foodie experts that are definitely worth a visit.

The city's restaurants have won praise from top critics.

1. Sheffield restaurants are winning a lot of praise right now

The city's restaurants have won praise from top critics. Photo: submit

2. Jöro, Kelham Island

In a five star review for The Telegraph, food critic William Sitwell said Jöro 'might be one of the great restaurants of the world’. Photo: submit

3. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway

Michelin inspectors said: "A delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city’s edge. Two fixed price menus offer sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the ‘Prestige’ best showcases the chef’s abilities." Photo: Google

4. Fischer's at Baslow Hall, Baslow

Michelin inspectors said: "At the centre of impressive formal grounds sits this fine Edwardian manor house with charming bedrooms and a classic country house feel. Two dining rooms with an elegant, contemporary style are overseen by a formal service team; sit at the ‘Kitchen Tasting Bench’ to really be part of the action. Menus offer original modern dishes with Mediterranean influences." Photo: Google

SheffieldPeak DistrictThe Telegraph