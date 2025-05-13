9 Sheffield eateries with among the worst food hygiene ratings released recently

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 13th May 2025, 17:09 BST

Several Sheffield food outlets have had their food hygiene ratings released recently.

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency inspects food hygiene levels to ensure establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate them based on food handling, cleanliness and food safety. Each criteria is given a rating from zero to five which goes towards the overall rating.

Businesses have the opportunity to appeal and can request a re-inspection.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are 9 eateries which have scored hygiene ratings of one, or two, out of five in February, March and April.

All ratings correct at the time of publication - May 13, 2025.

1. Food hygiene ratings

Here are the eateries from Sheffield whose food hygiene ratings were released in February, March and April and scored either 1 or 2. | Ralf - stock.adobe.com

This takeaway at 10 Southey Hill, Sheffield, was given a score of 1 on March 25.

2. Food Ranch

This takeaway at 10 Southey Hill, Sheffield, was given a score of 1 on March 25. | Google

The ancient pub at 40 Pond Hill, Sheffield, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 25.

3. The Old Queens Head

The ancient pub at 40 Pond Hill, Sheffield, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 25. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Coffee Boo, at 6 Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, was rated 1 on March 14, according to the Food Standards Agency.

4. Coffee Boo

Coffee Boo, at 6 Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, was rated 1 on March 14, according to the Food Standards Agency. | Google

