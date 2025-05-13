From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency inspects food hygiene levels to ensure establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate them based on food handling, cleanliness and food safety. Each criteria is given a rating from zero to five which goes towards the overall rating.

Businesses have the opportunity to appeal and can request a re-inspection.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are 9 eateries which have scored hygiene ratings of one, or two, out of five in February, March and April.

All ratings correct at the time of publication - May 13, 2025.

1 . Food hygiene ratings Here are the eateries from Sheffield whose food hygiene ratings were released in February, March and April and scored either 1 or 2. | Ralf - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Food Ranch This takeaway at 10 Southey Hill, Sheffield, was given a score of 1 on March 25. | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Old Queens Head The ancient pub at 40 Pond Hill, Sheffield, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 25. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales