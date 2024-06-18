We have scoured the internet for some great food and drink deals for you to enjoy over the tournament, which is scheduled to finish on July 14.
If you’re looking for some takeaway deals from the comfort of your home, it is well worth logging onto Just Eat or Deliveroo on match day to see what’s on offer. You can also click here to visit Groupon to make some great savings at restaurants in the city.
Are there any other great deals we have missed out? Email your suggestions to [email protected]
1. Walkabout, Carver Street, Sheffield city centre
This sports bar has a number of food and drink offers available until July 14. This includes free pints on the day after every England and Scotland fixture, 25 per cent off two pint pitchers, and even a special ‘triple bacon kick’ burger. For more information, and to book a table, please visit their website. | Google
2. The Cavendish, West Street, Sheffield city centre
This Crafted Social pub is advertising a number of food and drink offers, and drinks packages for those who don’t want to miss a second of the games. Special food items are available until July 14 and have been created with Heinz and Peddadew. You can also claim 25 per cent off bottomless brunches on June 17, 21 and 26 when booked in advance. Visit their website for more information. Photo: Google
3. The Ball, Crookes
Greene King is offering sharer dishes and drinks deals for every game in the Euros. Choose from kilo chicken wings, nachos sharers and loaded fries, all available for pre-order, or order beer or cider packages, including six bottles for £18, or a soft drinks package for £15. Booking is recommended. Please visit their website for more details. Photo: Google
4. Manahatta, Fountain Precinct, Balm Green
This New York City-themed bar is hosting a ‘wags assemble’ event for the Euros. With two-for-one cocktails, drink packages and small plates on the menu, it’s a perfect set up to cheer on the three lions. Visit their website to book a table. | Arc Inspirations Photo: Arc Inspirations
