If you’re looking to enjoy those last few fleeting moments of freedom in a big way, here’s nine different ways you can do it in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
Whether you’re wanting a night out with drinks or something a bit different, we’ve got you covered.
1. Golf Fang
Golf Fang offers a unique experience with holes themed on Jeremy Kyle, an aeroplane fuselage and a Blockbuster video store.
2. Gloryholes
Something for the more raunchy among us - Gloryholes is great fun whether you're on a stag or hen do.
3. The Spa At Tankersley Manor
The Spa At Tankersley Manor - with a swimming pool and a jacuzzi - is ideal for hen dos, if you're looking for a more relaxing time.
4. TeamSport Go Karting Sheffield
TeamSport Go Karting Sheffield offers packages for both hen and stag parties. You can either do a 50 lap race or an open grand prix - just don't drink and drive!
