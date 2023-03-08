News you can trust since 1887
9 quirky activities in Sheffield and beyond perfect for stag or hen parties including Gloryholes golf

Preparing for the big day? Don’t forget your stag or hen party first!

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

If you’re looking to enjoy those last few fleeting moments of freedom in a big way, here’s nine different ways you can do it in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Whether you’re wanting a night out with drinks or something a bit different, we’ve got you covered.

1. Golf Fang

Photo: submit

2. Gloryholes

Photo: submit

3. The Spa At Tankersley Manor

Photo: -

4. TeamSport Go Karting Sheffield

Photo: -

