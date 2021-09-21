9 pubs, cafes and restaurants to visit in Sheffield city centre after the half marathon and 10k

This weekend, On Sunday, September 26, thousands of people will head to the city for the Sheffield Half Marathon event.

The charity event starts and finishes in the city centre and boasts a stunningly scenic route with majestic views of the Peak District on the climb to Ringinglow.

After the race, participants will be looking to replenish their bodies and might even treat themselves to a refreshing pint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are some great places to visit if you fancy a drink and a bite to eat after the Sheffield Half Marathon event.

We’ve compiled a list of nine pubs, cafes and restaurants to visit in Sheffield city centre for a drink and a bite to eat after the half marathon.

Howard Street Cafe

This cafe located on Howard Street is a favourite of Sheffield residents and has a delicious brunch offering with great portion sizes.

Menu items range from Toasted sandwiches and loaded bagels to breakfast classics such as the full monty full English breakfast and poached eggs with toast.

Maveli

This curry house with banquettes and retro lamps on Glossop Road serves a selection of traditional South Indian cuisine.

It is rated 4.5 on Tripadvisor for its food, service, value and overall atmosphere.

One review said: “Went to this restaurant whilst staying in Sheffield last week. The food was one of the best curries I’ve ever had (and I have had a lot over the years). The manager was very pleased to chat with us at the end of our meal explaining the difference between the regional curries in India. We highly recommend this restaurant.”

Tamper

This trendy, barista-run cafe-eatery serving carefully sourced coffees, New Zealand-style food, and light bites, can be found on Arundel street.

Sit inside the grade 2 listed silversmiths building or take their great selection of food on the go.

They serve a range of vegetarian-friendly, vegan, and gluten-free food – try one of their salads or treat yourself to ciabatta.

Steam Yard

Steam Yard Cafe can be found on Division street in a courtyard area and is one of Sheffield’s most-loved cafes.

It is regarded as one of the best places in town to eat and drink thanks to the quality of its coffees and its baked goods, most notably its doughnuts and bagels.

EFES

Efes is a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant at the top of West Street in Sheffield city centre, serving a wide variety of freshly prepared dishes made from fresh ingredients daily.

Efes is rated 4.5 on Tripadvisor. One person wrote this review: "The food here is to die for. Had the grilled lamb ribs and I cant fault anything. Not a grain of rice. Friendly staff, nice atmosphere, huge portions and very reasonably priced. Highly recommended and I'm coming back."

Cubana tapas bar

Cubana tapas bar in Sheffield is a Spanish-style tapas bar serving tasty Spanish and Latin American tapas.

This authentic Cuban bar has a welcoming vibe, live music and salsa classes.

It is rated 4.5 on Tripadvisor. One person wrote this review: “Monday was our first visit to Cubana and definitely won't be our last. We will be back next time we are in Sheffield.

“The tapas was delicious. We actually only needed five dishes between us in the end. The garlic and cheese sourdough bread was beautiful, and I particularly recommend the goats cheese with mushrooms! Delicious! I would recommend ordering around 2-3 dishes each and then see if you need to add more after that. Gorgeous and delicious!

“I will add that I am vegetarian but there was plenty for me to choose from - I was very happy! A great night with a great atmosphere!”

The Museum pub

This city centre pub in Orchard Square serves food all day and has a well-stocked bar with a range of cask ales.

One review said: “We popped into The Museum looking for a somewhere to eat and we were blown away by the quality of the food, it was delicious and really good value. Also, the nicest, friendliest staff I have ever encountered!! Well worth a visit, we will definitely be back.”

The Beer Engine

The Beer Engine is a pub and restaurant just beyond Sheffield city centre on Cemetery Road.

They offer rotating cask and keg beers, plus a variety of global tapas, in a laid-back setup with garden tables.

You can tuck into a diverse array of dishes, from Korean chicken wings and mustard pork balls to spicy mushrooms and patatas bravas.

If you visit on Sunday, they serve a delicious roast dinner.

One review said: “The Beer Engine is undoubtedly my favourite pub in Sheffield, with a fantastic selection of beers, consistently delicious and reasonably-priced food and a warm and friendly atmosphere whatever the time of day.”

Rutland Arms

The Rutland Arms on Brown Street specialises in fine beers, boozes and tasty, freshly prepared food.

It supplies beers mostly from local and regional microbreweries and features an interior covered with pump clips and font badges from the number of guest beers served in the pub over the years.