Readers of The Star have named the cheapest Sheffield pubs and bars on our social media pages, and the votes are in.
If you are heading on a night out or just want a new drinking spot without breaking the bank, these are nine cheap and cheerful bars and pubs you should definitely visit.
1. Sheaf House
The Sheaf House Hotel, on Bramall Lane was voted as one of the cheapest pubs to visit in Sheffield. It opened in 1816 and is believed to have been named after the Sheaf House sports ground, which used to be behind the pub and predates the Bramall Lane football ground.
Photo: Barry Richardson
2. King and Miller
The King and Miller in Deepcar was suggested by one reader who said "£2.50 for Bradfield Brewery Ales." It has been a Bradfield Brewery tap since re-opening in October 2018 following a renovation.
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Brown Bear
The Brown Bear on Norfolk Street is one of the oldest pubs in Sheffield city centre and is also one of the cheapest according to our readers. It offers a range of Samuel Smith's ales and ciders at very affordable prices.
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Blake Hotel
According to our readers, the best beer for the money is at the Blake hotel in Walkley. The corner pub has plenty of characterful Victorian features and a huge selection of drinks.
Photo: Google