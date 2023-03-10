9 of the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield including the Sheaf House, Brown Bear and Fat Cat

We asked our readers to name the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - and the results are in!
If you are heading on a night out or just want a new drinking spot without breaking the bank, these are nine cheap and cheerful bars and pubs you should definitely visit.
1. Sheaf House
The Sheaf House Hotel, on Bramall Lane was voted as one of the cheapest pubs to visit in Sheffield. It opened in 1816 and is believed to have been named after the Sheaf House sports ground, which used to be behind the pub and predates the Bramall Lane football ground.
Photo: Barry Richardson
2. The Bessemer
The Bessemer on Fountain Precinct in Sheffield city centre was another suggestion. It's said to be "a lovely pub in Sheffield Town centre serving nice food and drink at cheap prices."
Photo: Google Maps
3. King and Miller
The King and Miller in Deepcar was suggested by one reader who said "£2.50 for Bradfield Brewery Ales." It has been a Bradfield Brewery tap since re-opening in October 2018 following a renovation.
Photo: Google Maps
4. The Brown Bear
The Brown Bear on Norfolk Street is one of the oldest pubs in Sheffield city centre and is also one of the cheapest according to our readers. It offers a range of Samuel Smith's ales and ciders at very affordable prices.
Photo: Google Maps