News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

9 of the best restaurants in Sheffield city centre - according to Google reviews

Looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal in Sheffield city centre?

By Lee Peace
1 hour ago

Finding the right place to eat out in Sheffield can be difficult sometimes, so we’ve compiled this list of the top restaurants and eateries after looking through user reviews on Google, focusing on those rated 4.5 stars or more.

These 9 restaurants are the highest rated by Google users.

1. TSUKI

Authentic Japanese restaurant TSUKI on West Street in Sheffield is rated 4.7 out of 5, with 366 reviews on Google. It has received praise for its all you can eat menu option

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Photo Sales

2. Grazie

Grazie authentic Italian at Leopold Street in Sheffield is rated 4.8 out of 5, with 176 Google reviews. Customers rate the atmosphere highly

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Photo Sales

3. Trippets Lounge Bar

Trippets Lounge Bar on Trippet Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Google, with 252 reviews. One person said: "The restaurant area is very intimate, I can't think of a better place to go on a romantic date."

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Tamper at Sellers Wheel

Trendy Tamper Sellers wheel, which offers new Zealand-style bites has a rating of 4.6 out of 5, with 1,160 reviews. It has received praise for its brunch menu

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldGoogle