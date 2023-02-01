Finding the right place to eat out in Sheffield can be difficult sometimes, so we’ve compiled this list of the top restaurants and eateries after looking through user reviews on Google, focusing on those rated 4.5 stars or more.
These 9 restaurants are the highest rated by Google users.
1. TSUKI
Authentic Japanese restaurant TSUKI on West Street in Sheffield is rated 4.7 out of 5, with 366 reviews on Google. It has received praise for its all you can eat menu option
2. Grazie
Grazie authentic Italian at Leopold Street in Sheffield is rated 4.8 out of 5, with 176 Google reviews. Customers rate the atmosphere highly
3. Trippets Lounge Bar
Trippets Lounge Bar on Trippet Lane has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Google, with 252 reviews. One person said: "The restaurant area is very intimate, I can't think of a better place to go on a romantic date."
4. Tamper at Sellers Wheel
Trendy Tamper Sellers wheel, which offers new Zealand-style bites has a rating of 4.6 out of 5, with 1,160 reviews. It has received praise for its brunch menu
