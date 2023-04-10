News you can trust since 1887
9 of the best places to grab a kebab in Sheffield including Enver's and Zeugma

Nominations are open for the 2024 British Kebab Awards – and Sheffield is not short of potential restaurants and takeaways who could end up winning an award.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffielders can vote for their favourite kebab restaurant at https://voting.britishkebabawards.com/ And to help you make your mind up, here we have put forward nine suggestions for kebab places that are popular among diners in the Steel City.

Enver's Turkish Gill on Handsworth Road was recently named best Kebab takeaway in the country after beating off competition from London, Manchester, Bristol and Newcastle. Rated the maximum 5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Excellent meal, food was exceptional, cooked with true care and attention, great service, super friendly, lovely, vibrant atmosphere, Looking forward to visiting again soon."

Enver's Turkish Gill on Handsworth Road was recently named best Kebab takeaway in the country after beating off competition from London, Manchester, Bristol and Newcastle. Rated the maximum 5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Excellent meal, food was exceptional, cooked with true care and attention, great service, super friendly, lovely, vibrant atmosphere, Looking forward to visiting again soon."

Charley's on Infirmary Road is a Kebab and Grill restaurant serving for delivery. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "This place is hands down the best takeaway in Sheffield! Good quality fresh produce is used and that’s reflective in the homemade kebabs."

Charley's on Infirmary Road is a Kebab and Grill restaurant serving for delivery. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "This place is hands down the best takeaway in Sheffield! Good quality fresh produce is used and that's reflective in the homemade kebabs."

Zeugma on London Road is a Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern restaurant serving quality kebabs and vegetarian friendly options. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Every time I come to Sheffield I will definitely visit this restaurant. Where good quality meat, good service, large portions. Turkish cuisine at its best."

Zeugma on London Road is a Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern restaurant serving quality kebabs and vegetarian friendly options. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Every time I come to Sheffield I will definitely visit this restaurant. Where good quality meat, good service, large portions. Turkish cuisine at its best."

