9 of the best places to grab a kebab in Sheffield including Enver's and Zeugma

Nominations are open for the 2024 British Kebab Awards – and Sheffield is not short of potential restaurants and takeaways who could end up winning an award.
1. There are plenty of great places to get a kebab in Sheffield
Here's nine of the best kebab places in the Steel City. Photo: submit
2. Enver's Turkish Gill
Enver's Turkish Gill on Handsworth Road was recently named best Kebab takeaway in the country after beating off competition from London, Manchester, Bristol and Newcastle. Rated the maximum 5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Excellent meal, food was exceptional, cooked with true care and attention, great service, super friendly, lovely, vibrant atmosphere, Looking forward to visiting again soon." Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Charley's
Charley's on Infirmary Road is a Kebab and Grill restaurant serving for delivery. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "This place is hands down the best takeaway in Sheffield! Good quality fresh produce is used and that’s reflective in the homemade kebabs." Photo: Google Maps
4. Zeugma
Zeugma on London Road is a Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern restaurant serving quality kebabs and vegetarian friendly options. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Every time I come to Sheffield I will definitely visit this restaurant. Where good quality meat, good service, large portions. Turkish cuisine at its best." Photo: Google Maps