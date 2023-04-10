9 of the best places to grab a kebab in Sheffield including Enver's and Zeugma

2 . Enver's Turkish Gill

Enver's Turkish Gill on Handsworth Road was recently named best Kebab takeaway in the country after beating off competition from London, Manchester, Bristol and Newcastle. Rated the maximum 5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor, one review said: "Excellent meal, food was exceptional, cooked with true care and attention, great service, super friendly, lovely, vibrant atmosphere, Looking forward to visiting again soon." Photo: Scott Merrylees