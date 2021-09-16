9 of the best places to go for lunch in Sheffield city centre

As people are returning to the office, our city centres are becoming busier and we’ve created a list of places that workers should visit on their lunch break.

Venture out into the city and explore some of the fantastic eateries who have struggled during the pandemic.

In no particular order, these are nine of the best places to grab some lunch if you are back in the office.

There are some great places to go for lunch.

Corner Kitchen

Corner Kitchen on Hawley street is a hidden gem and serves up delicious takeaway sandwiches that are perfect for a lunchtime bite.

One Tripadvisor reviewer said: “One of Sheffield' s secret great little sandwich shops that more people should know about. Terrific service, well-priced, excellent food with a great range of sandwiches to choose from.

The staff are very friendly and going there is always a pleasure.

Overall it is rated 5 for its food, service and value for money, making it one of the top places to visit for lunch.

The Street Food Chef

If you fancy something a little more adventurous, The Street Food Chef canteen located on Arundel Street is the place to visit.

The canteen is best known for its burritos, but they also serve tacos and quesadillas, along with gluten and dairy-free options.

One reviewer who visited for lunch said: “Researched places for lunch and came across this place and so pleased I did! Simply outstanding. The queue out of the door on a Friday lunchtime could mean slow service and popularity, but it actually meant great service and extreme popularity.

I had to wait 10 mins to be served, but the speed the queue went down was impressive. Everything was fresh and was fabulous. The buzz inside was magic. My large burrito with pulled pork came in under £7 and was filled with mouthwatering fresh ingredients packed with flavour. I’d eat here every day if I lived or worked close by, unfortunately, it was a business trip, but I’ll return next time I’m around.”

Howard Street Cafe

This cafe located on Howard Street is a favourite of Sheffield residents and has a delicious brunch offering with great portion sizes.

Menu items range from Toasted sandwiches and loaded bagels to breakfast classics such as the full monty full English breakfast and poached eggs with toast.

A customer review said: “Had brunch here, sat outside. The menu is varied, and it was difficult to choose! We decided on the vegetarian toasties and a sausage sandwich. Both were delicious, fresh and were very large portions. As all previous reviews, the food is fantastic, and it's one of those places where you look around and say, that looks great; I'll try that next time!!! Every plate of food served looked really appetising. I also have to mention how friendly and engaging the servers were. Asking about dietary requirements, bringing water, then drinks and food. They made the whole experience better. I also like that it is a small independent, and they definitely stand out from the big companies out there."

Tamper Sellers Wheel

This Trendy, barista-run cafe-eatery serving carefully sourced coffees, New Zealand-style food, and light bites can be found on Arundel street.

Sit inside the grade 2 listed silversmiths building or take their great selection of food on the go.

They serve a range of vegetarian-friendly, vegan, and gluten-free food – try one of their salads or treat yourself to ciabatta.

Marmadukes

Marmadukes are based at two locations in the city centre.

The original cafe on Norfolk Row is all about coffee, brunch and lunch in a wonderful, old Georgian townhouse opposite St Marie’s Cathedral, on one of the oldest streets in Sheffield.

The focus at Norfolk Row has always been to use simple, honest ingredients and create uncomplicated, delicious food.

Their second cafe on Cambridge St is a large modern space in a developing part of the city and serves a selection of baked goods straight from the bakery.

Couch

Couch coffee house and restaurant is well-positioned for lunch in Sheffield city centre.

This industrial-style hangout with couches and a mellow vibe on Campo Lane offers espresso drinks and cafe-style lunch options.

Unwind during your lunch break and tuck into some comfort food in the cosy surroundings.

From their breakfast and brunch options to popular flatbreads, there is something for everyone.

The cabin

Whether you are in the mood for sweet or Savoury, The Cabin Pancake and Waffle House on Fitzwilliam Gate will bust your hunger.

This relaxed, timber-clad eatery offers pancakes and waffles with toppings plus milkshakes and coffee.

One Tripadvisor review said: “I visited The Cabin for the fourth time in three years and have to say that I have never been disappointed. The atmosphere, decor and friendly staff always make it one of my favourite places to go for a catch up with friends.”

Lemongrass Thai street food

This small cafe within The Moor Market specialises in authentic Thai street food and offers lunch service, with a special menu all cooked fresh using authentic Thai products.

It is highly rated on Tripadvisor and has received a rating of 5 for its food and quality service.

One review said: “We found this place at the begging of the year, and we love it!”

“My favourite takeaway in Sheffield, I just wish they were open later as food is restaurant quality and feels like I am in Thailand. They use fresh good quality ingredients and have a huge vegan menu.”

Hungry Buddha

The Hungry Buddha in the Moor Market is a South Indian lunchtime tiffin style canteen and serves fresh, home-cooked South Indian food.

If you fancy something flavoursome, this might be the best option for you.