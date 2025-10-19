9 of the best places to go for a carvery in Sheffield, based on Google reviews - including Old Horns Inn

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 06:14 BST

As the nights draw in, and the leaves continue to fall, we are officially entering cosy season.

So why not give in to autumn, and make the most of the changing of the seasons, with a nice carvery.

Sheffield is lucky enough to have a wealth of excellent places in which to build your perfect Sunday lunch.

Some are lesser known neighbourhood spots, whilst others are so popular you might end up queuing out of the door.

Our list has been selected based on the Sheffield carveries with the highest ratings on Google reviews.

All nine pubs have a Google rating of 4.1 - out of five - or higher; and with at least 150 reviews.

Take a look through, and see whether your go-to place for a carvery has made our list.

Sheffield is home to lots of excellent places to go for a carvery

1. Sheffield carveries

Sheffield is home to lots of excellent places to go for a carvery

Based in High Bradfield, the Old Horns Inn is one of Sheffield's best-loved country pubs. Its carveries are also a big hit with diners. It enjoys a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google, from 2,500 reviews. Reviewer Melissa Livingstone said: "Love this place. Great traditional pub food, carvery, chicken skewers and pies are exquisite! "Never disappointed and the staff are always friendly and helpful."

2. Old Horns Inn, Towngate, High Bradfield, Sheffield, S6 6LG

Based in High Bradfield, the Old Horns Inn is one of Sheffield's best-loved country pubs. Its carveries are also a big hit with diners. It enjoys a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Google, from 2,500 reviews. Reviewer Melissa Livingstone said: "Love this place. Great traditional pub food, carvery, chicken skewers and pies are exquisite! "Never disappointed and the staff are always friendly and helpful."

Surrounded by beautiful countryside in Stannington, the Rose & Crown is another popular spot for a carvery. Reviewers have given it a rating of 4.6 out of 5, from 268 reviews. One such review from Natalie Fellows, posted three months ago, reads: "Second time we have visited. Today was a Carvery and it was absolutely out standing! They quality over exceeded expectations especially for the price. The kids meals were also amazing value for money. The staff couldn’t have been nicer. Nothing was too much trouble. Even the nice little touches with the pots of sauce as well as the take home containers were excellent. Best customer service. Highly recommend a visit to this beautiful spot. Our party had a nut allergy and the staff were on it. A park for the children to play was such an added bonus."

3. Rose & Crown, 15 Bankfield Ln, Stannington, Sheffield, S6 6BR

Surrounded by beautiful countryside in Stannington, the Rose & Crown is another popular spot for a carvery. Reviewers have given it a rating of 4.6 out of 5, from 268 reviews. One such review from Natalie Fellows, posted three months ago, reads: "Second time we have visited. Today was a Carvery and it was absolutely out standing! They quality over exceeded expectations especially for the price. The kids meals were also amazing value for money. The staff couldn't have been nicer. Nothing was too much trouble. Even the nice little touches with the pots of sauce as well as the take home containers were excellent. Best customer service. Highly recommend a visit to this beautiful spot. Our party had a nut allergy and the staff were on it. A park for the children to play was such an added bonus."

Another popular spot for a carvery in Bradfield is the Bradfield Plough. It enjoys a Google rating of 4.5 out of 5, from 1,400 reviews. Posting a fortnight ago, reviewers Simon Terrey-Kay said: "The food is absolutely wonderful, the staff are pleasant and friendly. "Great atmosphere and super busy. Get booked in well in advance or you'll never get a carvery!"

4. Bradfield Plough, New Road, Low Bradfield, Sheffield, S6 6HW

Another popular spot for a carvery in Bradfield is the Bradfield Plough. It enjoys a Google rating of 4.5 out of 5, from 1,400 reviews. Posting a fortnight ago, reviewers Simon Terrey-Kay said: "The food is absolutely wonderful, the staff are pleasant and friendly. "Great atmosphere and super busy. Get booked in well in advance or you'll never get a carvery!"

