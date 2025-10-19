3 . Rose & Crown, 15 Bankfield Ln, Stannington, Sheffield, S6 6BR

Surrounded by beautiful countryside in Stannington, the Rose & Crown is another popular spot for a carvery. Reviewers have given it a rating of 4.6 out of 5, from 268 reviews. One such review from Natalie Fellows, posted three months ago, reads: "Second time we have visited. Today was a Carvery and it was absolutely out standing! They quality over exceeded expectations especially for the price. The kids meals were also amazing value for money. The staff couldn’t have been nicer. Nothing was too much trouble. Even the nice little touches with the pots of sauce as well as the take home containers were excellent. Best customer service. Highly recommend a visit to this beautiful spot. Our party had a nut allergy and the staff were on it. A park for the children to play was such an added bonus." | Google