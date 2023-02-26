News you can trust since 1887
9 of the best Indian restaurants in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

There are plenty of great restaurants to enjoy an authenic Indian meal in Sheffield, from Ecclesall Road to Fulwood to Dore and the city centre.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

We’ve taken a look through Google reviews to find nine of the best Indian restaurants in the city, for those with ratings equal to or higher than 4.5 out of 5, and with more than 100 reviews.

Here are the nine highest rated ones – which will you be visiting?

Sheffield's best Indian restaurants.

2. Lavang

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (137 reviews) Address: 478-480, Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3QD What people say: Really tasty, authentic dishes; fab staff and great ambience.

3. Bambukat

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (136 reviews) Address: 257 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield What people say: Fantastic food, great service and very good value for money. Highly recommend.

4. Cutlers Spice

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (458 reviews) Address: 1 Leighton Rd, Sheffield S14 1SP What people say: Great staff, great food, great portions, lovely environment if you eat in.

