There are plenty of great restaurants to enjoy an authenic Indian meal in Sheffield, from Ecclesall Road to Fulwood to Dore and the city centre.
We’ve taken a look through Google reviews to find nine of the best Indian restaurants in the city, for those with ratings equal to or higher than 4.5 out of 5, and with more than 100 reviews.
Here are the nine highest rated ones – which will you be visiting?
1. Collage Maker-22-Feb-2023-01.48-PM.jpg
Sheffield's best Indian restaurants.
2. Lavang
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (137 reviews)
Address: 478-480, Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3QD
What people say: Really tasty, authentic dishes; fab staff and great ambience.
3. Bambukat
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (136 reviews)
Address: 257 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield
What people say: Fantastic food, great service and very good value for money. Highly recommend.
4. Cutlers Spice
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (458 reviews)
Address: 1 Leighton Rd, Sheffield S14 1SP
What people say: Great staff, great food, great portions, lovely environment if you eat in.
