With World Ice Cream Day on the horizon, what better way celebrate it than in one of Sheffield’s fantastic ice cream parlours?
1. Sundaes Gelato
Sundaes Gelato, 262 Glossop Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, S10 2HS. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 1,207 Google Reviews). "Excellent ice cream parlor serving a great variety of flavoured ice creams and hot desserts."
2. Granelli's
Granelli's, 66-68 Broad Street, Sheffield, S2 5TG. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 55 Google Reviews). "Excellent olde worldy sweet shop and ice cream parlour."
3. Our Cow Molly
Our Cow Molly Dairy Ice Cream, Cliffe House Farm, Hill Top Road, Dungworth, Sheffield, S6 6GW. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 1,422 Google Reviews). "Fantastic ice cream and at really reasonable prices too, seriously, we've paid more at ice cream vans for much poorer quality."
4. Joe's Ices
Joe's Ices, 107 Woodhouse Lane, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AD. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 186 Google Reviews). "Lovely ice-cream which we found by driving around. Very friendly gent who served us with a good amount of choice including toppings."
