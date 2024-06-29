1 . Tamper Coffee

Tamper Coffee, inside Sellers Wheel, in the city centre, has an inventive breakfast menu. This includes salt beef benedict, chilli crab scramble, and Turkish eggs. It has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 1,600 Google reviews. One customer said: "The best 'fry up' I've ever had here, I think they called it the 'Big Kiwi' on the menu. All the produce was of the highest quality, including the amazing thick cut bacon. Higher price than elsewhere but worth it." | National WorldPhoto: Tony Johnson