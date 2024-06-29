There’s one thing our city has no shortage of, and that is cafes with outstanding menus. If you’ve got a sore head to tend to, friends to catch up with, or simply a need to get out of the house, there is bound to be a great breakfast menu nearby.
Whether you’re looking for a full English, a fresh bagel, or a sweet pastry, Sheffield has your back.
We have looked through Google to find you the top nine places to dine out in the mornings in Sheffield. All the places listed have a minimum of 100 reviews, and are listed in ascending order of their rating.
Here are the nine best-rated places for breakfast in Sheffield.
1. Tamper Coffee
Tamper Coffee, inside Sellers Wheel, in the city centre, has an inventive breakfast menu. This includes salt beef benedict, chilli crab scramble, and Turkish eggs. It has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, with 1,600 Google reviews. One customer said: "The best 'fry up' I've ever had here, I think they called it the 'Big Kiwi' on the menu. All the produce was of the highest quality, including the amazing thick cut bacon. Higher price than elsewhere but worth it." | National WorldPhoto: Tony Johnson
2. The Moor Cafe
The Moor Cafe near the Moor Market, in Sheffield city centre, is rated 4.7 out of 5, with 303 Google reviews. They serve all the classic breakfast items. One customer said: "When I think of a place with authentic English breakfast this is it. As a tourist I think it offers you the full experience. Food was amazing and very good value for money." | National WorldPhoto: Brian Eyre
3. The Hidden Gem Cafe
The Hidden Gem Cafe, on Ringinglow Road, is rated 4.7 out of 5, with 572 Google reviews. The cafe is run by Work Ltd, a charity that helps adults with learning disabilities. One customer said: "First time visiting this café having read the reviews. I can now highly recommend visiting this café. I took my mum for a belated mothers day outing and we were both very impressed. Good food and great service." | National WorldPhoto: Dean Atkins
4. Rhubarb Shed Cafe
The Rhubarb Shed Cafe, on Manor Lane, has a rating of 4.7, with 1,028 reviews on Google. This friendly cafe serves homecooked food and boasts an outdoor seating area. One customer said: "Heard a lot of good things about this place, and fair to say they are all true! Veggie breakfast is impressive!" | 3rd party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.