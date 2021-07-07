9 fantastic offers to enjoy at Sheffield restaurants and bars

We have listed nine such offers below, and if you would like your bar or restaurant’s deals to be included in our next article please email: [email protected]

All prices included below are per person.

1, Afternoon tea for £12.95

This deal is available between 2pm and 4pm Monday – Saturday at Ego Sheffield, which is based at 88 Surrey Street in the city centre.

Those participating will get to enjoy sandwiches, cakes, desserts & a warm scone with jam and clotted cream.

2, Two cocktails for £10

This deal is available at Early Bar on the main road in Crookes between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesdays.

3, Three Sunday lunch courses for £15

Kelham Wine Bar on Ball Street, Kelham Island state on their website that they offer three courses from their Sunday lunch menu for £15, with an additional £3 for the cheese board. Starters include ham terrine and blue cheese croquettes, and they also offer a meat and vegetarian Sunday roast.

4, Bottomless brunch for £25

Craft and Dough on Kelham Square, Kelham Island offer this deal, through which diners can order brunch main courses from their menu and enjoy unlimited house fizz or Craft & Dough Lager for 90 minutes.

A voucher for their bottomless brunch voucher must be bought in advance, redeemed via iBe and a reservation is required to redeem.

It is Valid Thursday – Friday at 1pm; Saturday – Sunday in three sittings; 11am, 1pm or 3pm

Vouchers are valid for 30 days after date of redemption, and for reservations of six or more they require 48 hours’ notice.

5, Afternoon tea for £18.95

This deal is available at Lost and Found on Ecclesall Road, and for that price diners get a selection of sandwiches and savouries as well as the Duchess of Bedford’s favourite sweet treat: scones with lashings of jam and clotted cream, plus a few mini treats and plenty of tea. You can upgrade your afternoon tea to include one of their Found cocktails for £23.95; and you can also add a glass of Prosecco for £24.95 or a glass of Champagne for £26.95.

6, Bottomless brunch for £35

You can take up this offer at Silversmiths at Arundel Street in the city centre between midday and 3pm on Saturdays.

Diners are given the option of choosing one of Silversmiths’ brunch dishes and pairing it with 90 minutes of unlimited drinks, including selected cocktails, beer and prosecco. All drinks are available to mix and match.

7, 2-4-1 cocktails starting from £8.80

This is available during happy hour at Turtle Bay which is based on Holly Street in the city centre.

The deal applies to all cocktails & mocktails, which cost £6, and are based on ordering same drink, served at the same time.

It is available Sunday – Thursday from 10am until 7pm & 9.30pm until close; Friday – Saturday from 10am until 7pm & 10pm until close.

8, Three-course Sunday lunch for £27.50

You can pick this deal up at the 1584 restaurant at Whitley Hall Hotel on Elliot Lane, Grenoside on Sundays. Served 12pm until 4pm with the option of two courses for £23.50 or three courses for £27.50 and children for £18.95. From 7pm until 9pm you can pick up three courses for £27.50.

Starters include chicken & wild mushroom mousseline and seafood vol au vent; and you can choose from a range of mains including roast sirloin of English beef and the vegetarian wild mushroom and chestnut cottage pie.

9, Bottomless brunch for £28

This is available at Slug and Lettuce at Holly Street in the city centre.

It is available for 2 hours, pre-booked only.

Diners can select any brunch dish and enjoy with bottomless Prosecco by the glass, Mimosas, Aperol Spritz, Bloody Marys, pints of Amstel, Virgin Marys or selection of soft drinks.