I was on a run through my neighbourhood when I stumbled onto this new food place - a Caribbean restaurant offering authentic cuisines from the islands. Hidden on the side of Staniforth Road in Darnall, this modest food spot is something I regret not finding sooner.

The facade of 876 Restaurant and Grill proudly displays the black, yellow and green colours of the Jamaican flag. I walked into the restaurant during lunchtime to find myself to be the only customer there, and was greeted by a lady working at the till. There was no menu in sight and the food was hidden under the tray covers, but she was nice enough to show me what was available.

You could pick from three different sizes. Two meat dishes, Jollof rice, and steamed vegetables are included in the price of £13.50. The smallest size, with rice and vegetables, is £7.50 and the medium size, with your choice of meat, rice, and vegetables, costs £9.50.

The dishes offered were full of classic dishes including oxtail and curry mutton that truly stole the show.

876 Restaurant & Grill, Sheffield

So, without hesitation, I ordered curry mutton and oxtail for the large portion. The mutton in the curry was so delicate, it virtually slid off the bone. The coconut flavour in the curry sauce was light and complementary. The mutton was tender and flavourful, and the rice and peas went wonderfully with it.

Another popular choice is oxtail, which was prepared in a rich black sauce flavoured with many different spices and herbs, which I believe the restaurant absolutely nailed. Tender beyond belief, the oxtail practically melted on my tongue – a true standout! The flavour of the rice, on the other hand, complemented the meat without overpowering it.

I ordered the stew chicken in a medium size because it's a great option for those who don't want to overeat. The chicken was doused in a thick, flavourful sauce that had just the right consistency.

The restaurant's twist on jerk chicken will please anyone with a taste for the Caribbean staple. The chicken was marinated in a unique spice blend before being grilled. The chicken was spicy and tasty thanks to the jerk sauce, and it went really well with the rice.

876 Restaurant & Grill

What I noticed was each dish was cooked to perfection with succulent, juicy meat that was came nicely with bold and vibrant flavours, with just the right amount of heat to satisfy even the most discerning palate.

The prices are reasonable, and the portions are big enough to be shared or taken to go. All of these dishes can be had for an average £10, making this restaurant a great option for people in a pinch. The servings are generous, so you can expect to go home full.

Overall, I cannot speak highly enough of this quaint Caribbean spot. Outstanding curry mutton, oxtail, jerk chicken, and stew chicken are just a few examples of the restaurant's culinary prowess. You won't be let down if you're expecting Caribbean cuisine. This is a great location to start exploring the cuisine if you're unfamiliar with it.

876 Restaurant and Grill is located on 14, Staniforth Road, S9 3HB and it is open everyday from 11.30am to 8pm. It is also available on Just Eat.

Stew chicken with jollof rice.

Oxtail, mutton curry with jollof rice.

