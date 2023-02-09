8 Sheffield foods and drinks we love - and everyone should try at least once

Food may not be the first thing you associate with Sheffield, but independent eateries in the city are thriving.
Here, we pick out some of the best bites* on offer and a few delicious drinks to help wash them down. Cheers!
1. Here are some of our favourite food and drink highlights in Sheffield
Steam Yard Coffee, Twisted Burger Company and Forge Bakehouse are among some of Sheffield's independent food and drink highlights.
Photo: JPI Media
2. Nonnas Tagiatelle Salsiccia Of 8 hour slow cooked Italian sausage, tomato, bay leaf & chilli
It was tough to whittle it down to just one dish, but the Tagiatelle Salsiccia gets our vote. Fresh pasta topped with eight-hour slow-cooked Italian sausage, tomato, bay leaf & chilli.
Photo: jason chadwick
3. The Taxi Driver curry at Ashoka
How could we not include something from Ashoka on this list? Pictured is their much-loved Taxi Driver curry - smokey chicken tikka with garlic keema & fresh green chillis in a cast iron karai. Be careful, it's hot.
Photo: JPI Media
4. Hot Chocolate at Steam Yard
It's the most 'grammed' independent coffee shop in the UK for a reason. Another tough choice, but the hot chocolate is guaranteed to help you through the winter months feeling satisfied.
Photo: JPI Media