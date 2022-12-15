8 of the best chocolatiers and chocolate shops in Sheffield for World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day falls on July 7th – here’s a few great places in Sheffield to celebrate it!
Looking to taste some quality chocolate and confectionary? Look no further than these eight great chocolatiers in Sheffield.
1. Cocoa Wonderland
Cocoa Wonderland, 462 Ecclesall Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, S11 8PX. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 174 Google Reviews). "Incredibly helpful and friendly staff who helped me pick out chocolates for my wife."
2. Hotel Chocolat
Hotel Chocolat, 8 Fargate, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2HE. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 85 Google Reviews). "Fantastic chocolates. Great variety of tastes. Quite pricey but good quality."
3. Sorrel's Cocoa Bakery
Sorrel's Cocoa Bakery, 158 Crookes Rd, Sheffield, S10 1UH. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 33 Google Reviews). "Chocolate Heaven. The quality of everything is just so good. And the handmade chocolates are just to die for. The best chocolate I have tasted in a long time."
4. Button & Bar
Button & Bar, 68A Brookhouse Hill, Sheffield, S10 3TB. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 19 Google Reviews). "Lovely shop with a great variety of chocolates, gifts and cards. The chocolates are carefully gift-wrapped at no extra cost."
