While being outdoors in Sheffield’s wonderful green spaces is great, sometimes you can’t beat lounging in your own back garden in the sun.

If you’re planning on firing up the barbeque soon to show off your grilling skills to friends and family, we have listed the top-rated butchers in the city, according to customer reviews on Google.

By supporting your butchers, you can have peace of mind that the meat is ethically and locally sourced. You’ll also be supporting an independent business, which is so important for our communities.

What’s more, many butchers also offer a deli and other delicacies which are sure to make your barbeque party rank above all your friends’.

Below we have listed eight of the best butchers in Sheffield.

1 . John Crawshaw's Butchers John Crawshaw's Butchers can be found within Hillsborough Barracks Shopping Centre, off Langsett Road. On Google it is rated 4.6 out of 5, with 100 reviews on Google.

2 . Ralph Thickitts Ralph Thickitts, on Sharrow Vale Road, in Sharrow, is a butchers and a sandwich shop. It has a rating of 4.7 out of 5, with 56 Google reviews.

3 . Dean's Family Butchers Dean's Family Butchers can be found inside the Moor Market. It has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, with 21 Google reviews. Oh, and they serve pork, cheese and bean sausages.

4 . Firs Farm & Farm Shop Firs Farm & Farm Shop is on Ringinglow Road, and has a rating of 4.8, with 28 reviews on Google. It is open Thursday to Sunday so a visit here will fir perfectly into your weekend BBQ plans.