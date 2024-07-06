While being outdoors in Sheffield’s wonderful green spaces is great, sometimes you can’t beat lounging in your own back garden in the sun.
If you’re planning on firing up the barbeque soon to show off your grilling skills to friends and family, we have listed the top-rated butchers in the city, according to customer reviews on Google.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
By supporting your butchers, you can have peace of mind that the meat is ethically and locally sourced. You’ll also be supporting an independent business, which is so important for our communities.
What’s more, many butchers also offer a deli and other delicacies which are sure to make your barbeque party rank above all your friends’.
Below we have listed eight of the best butchers in Sheffield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.