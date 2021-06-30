The Common Room will be showing the match and currrently has availability. They also have a Match Day package at £18 per person. This includes a prime table right in front of a screen, a delicious platter to share, two selected drinks and table service throughout the game. Visit https://www.common-room.co.uk/ to book a table.

8 fantastic Sheffield pubs where you can watch England's quarter final match against Ukraine

After the joy of seeing England beat Germany in a knock out game for the first time in 55 years, fans’ attention has quickly turned to their quarter final fixture against Ukraine.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:54 pm

There were ecstatic scenes in Sheffield last night when England decisively beat our old rivals 2-0, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Since then, many Sheffield football lovers have been trying to work which of the city’s pubs are showing the important Euro 2020 match; and crucially, which ones have availability.

We have put together this handy list to save you some time.

The information included is correct at the time of publishing.

If your pub has availability, and you would like it to be added to the list, please get in touch with me by emailing: [email protected]

1. The Punch Bowl at 236 Crookes

The popular neighbourhood pub will be showing the match, and customers are advised to book ahead, which you can do via their website at: https://www.punchbowlcrookes.co.uk/

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Buy photo

2. The Big Tree on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

The Big Tree is fully booked for the big match indoors, but has a number of available tables in their beer garden. Those wanting to book should visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/.../euro-2021/book-1930/ and they will be called back by a member of staff. A £5 per person deposit is payable when booking.

Photo: Matthew Lofthouse / SWNS

Buy photo

3. Forum on Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre

The Forum is another city centre venue that currently has availability. To book please visit: https://www.forumsheffield.co.uk/

Photo: Chris Etchells

Buy photo

4. The Eagle on Ecclesall Road

Thornbridge pub, The Eagle, on Ecclesall Road currently has some availability. A spokesperson for the pub said they are "taking bookings and have a couple of tables still available although we expect these to book up fast." They added: "The England games have definitely been great for getting people back through the doors!"

Photo: Google

Buy photo
EnglandSheffieldGermany
Next Page
Page 1 of 2