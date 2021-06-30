8 fantastic Sheffield pubs where you can watch England's quarter final match against Ukraine

There were ecstatic scenes in Sheffield last night when England decisively beat our old rivals 2-0, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.
Since then, many Sheffield football lovers have been trying to work which of the city’s pubs are showing the important Euro 2020 match; and crucially, which ones have availability.
We have put together this handy list to save you some time.
The information included is correct at the time of publishing.
If your pub has availability, and you would like it to be added to the list, please get in touch with me by emailing: [email protected]
1. The Punch Bowl at 236 Crookes
The popular neighbourhood pub will be showing the match, and customers are advised to book ahead, which you can do via their website at: https://www.punchbowlcrookes.co.uk/
Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. The Big Tree on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats
The Big Tree is fully booked for the big match indoors, but has a number of available tables in their beer garden. Those wanting to book should visit https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/.../euro-2021/book-1930/ and they will be called back by a member of staff. A £5 per person deposit is payable when booking.
Photo: Matthew Lofthouse / SWNS
3. Forum on Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre
The Forum is another city centre venue that currently has availability. To book please visit: https://www.forumsheffield.co.uk/
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. The Eagle on Ecclesall Road
Thornbridge pub, The Eagle, on Ecclesall Road currently has some availability. A spokesperson for the pub said they are "taking bookings and have a couple of tables still available although we expect these to book up fast." They added: "The England games have definitely been great for getting people back through the doors!"
Photo: Google