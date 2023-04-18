Kelham Island in Sheffield has always been one of most popular areas of the city for food lovers, writes Yue Jiang.

We asked our readers through Facebook and Twitter to tell us what they think the best places are to go for a meal in the neighbourhood.

We had dozens of replies, and the results are in below!

Kelham Island Tavern

Kelham Island.

Kelham Island Tavern, which is located at 62 Russell Street, is a pub with carved wooden bar, tiled floors, leafy beer garden and renowned range of real ales. It’s the only pub to have become the campaign for Real Ale National Pub of the year two years running.

It was constructed in the 1830s as part of a terrace, and originally operated as “The Sawmaker”. It serves food including nicely cooked pork pie, pork and sandwiches.

Bar Kelham

Bar Kelham on 50 Green Lane is a friendly bar and grill in Kelham Island. It serves a wide range of breakfasts in the morning with burgers, wings and nachos in the evening.

It is also the only pub with Carling and Sky Sports. It offers lots of activities throughout the year such as Gin Tasting, quiz nights and craft fairs.

Domo

Domo is a family-run Sardinian restaurant, which is located on the ground floor of the Eagle Works building in the Kelham Island district. It was opened in Summer 2019.

Domo restaurant has attracted huge numbers of food lovers from Sheffield. “Domo is the best restaurant in Sheffield,”one of our readers says.

The main menu of Domo restaurant includes a different range of starters, mains, desserts, pizza and pasta.

The Grind Cafe

The Grind Cafe on 3 Green Lane is an award-winning cafe and bar. It was open for over 10 years. Food and drinks served by the Grind are made through the use of locally sourced produce and fresh ingredients.

The main menu of the Grind Cafe includes a wide variety of pancakes, sandwiches, and toasts with plenty of coffee, soft drinks, beer and wine. This cafe is also a dog friendly place to eat and drink.

Kelham Kitchen & Wine Bar

Kelham Kitchen & Wine Bar on 31 Ball Street serves sharing platters, pizzas, big plates and quality wines, beers and spirits with a selection of roasted coffee, brunch and Sunday lunch. It offers both options to eat in or take away.

Kelu Sky Lounge Sheffield

Kelu is located at the entrance to Kelham Island. It is a new bar opened last year by the family that brought Domo. Kelu aims to recreate the feelings, tastes and atmospheres from their hometown in Sardinia.

The main menu of Kelu serves traditional antipasti, stuzzichini, cocktails and Italian wines.

Chop Shop Bar & Grill

Chop Shop Bar & Grill on 1B Alma Street is a speciality steakhouse and meat emporium. The main menu of the restaurant offers meals from rotisserie chicken and BBQ joints to T-Bone and swordfish steaks. The restaurant uses a dedicated Argentinian asado BBQ chargrill to enhance the flavours of the meat over natural flames.

Chop Shop Bar & Grill has a mission to let the true taste of the amazing produce speak for itself.