So with this in mind we have pulled together a list of 7 of the best rated Mexican restaurants and takeaways in the city, according to customer reviews on Google.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The city centre restaurant, just at the bottom of The Moor, has 4.4 stars out of five.
The Valley Centertainment restaurant has a four star rating, based on 920 reviews.
The Woodseats restaurant has a 4.4 star food rating on Google.
The Italian-Mexican restaurant in Hillsborough has a 4.7 star rating on Google.
Philip Seaton posted: "Great food service and atmosphere. Best in Sheffield"
The Latin restaurant has 4.2 stars out of five according to 876 reviews.
Osama Madlom said: "Great Mexican food experience, friendly staff."
The Street Food Chef, based in Sharrow Vale Road, is very popular and gained 4.7 out of five stars based on more than 1000 reviews. Jamie Bailey said: "Best Mexican food you will find. Staff are all friendly and great range of food options catering for all needs."
The Neepsend restaurant has 4.5 stars out of five based on more than 350 reviews.
One described it as: "By far the best restaurant in Sheffield."