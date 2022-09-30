And for those of you with a sweet tooth, we have put together a list of the eight best places to buy a dessert to take away in Sheffield.
This list is based on favourable customer reviews from Tripadvisor for establishments specialising in desserts and confectionary.
1. The Cabin
The Cabin Pancake and Waffle House on Fitzwilliam Gate, near The Moor in the city centre, has been serving up delicious desserts to people in Sheffield for years and is continuing to do so throughout lockdown. In addition to pancakes and waffles, The Cabin also serves shakes and smoothies. You can order through Just Eat and Uber Eats
2. Cupcake Time
Cupcake Time, which is based on Bocking Lane, Greenhill, is the top rated dessert place in Sheffield, according to Trip Advisor. Cupcakes are baked to order, and customers are able to choose up to three flavours per cupcake including banoffee, black forest, peanut butter and bakewell. Visit their website at: http://www.cupcaketime.co.uk/ for more information
3. Cocoa Chocolate Wonderland
Enchanted chocolate emporium, Cocoa Chocolate Wonderland on Ecclesall Road. They sell everything from handmade chocolate bars to selection boxes full of tasty truffles. Visit their website at https://www.cocoawonderland.co.uk/ for more information. Pictured is Kate Shepherd, onwer of Cocoa Chocolate Wonderland as she prepares a batch of chocolate
4. Treatz
Treatz dessert parlour on London Road has a selection of tasty treats that will leave you spoiled for choice, including Italian gelato ice cream, waffle baskets and cakes. You can order through Just Eat. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Treatz-Sheffield-243553482925341 for more information
