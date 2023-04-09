Many of us love a Sunday roast or a steak dinner as a mid-week treat.
And what's more important than finding the best butcher to make sure your dinner plans are as best as can be? These are some of the best in Sheffield according to reviews on Google.
1. Ew Pearsons & Sons, Middlewood Road, Hillsborough
Eric Pickersgill said: "The quality of the sausages, liver and pork pies was amazing (and) at a good price." Picture: Google Maps Photo: submit
2. Beeches of Walkley
Steve Wilson said: "The best butchers in Sheffield! I won't get my meat from anywhere else." Picture: Google Maps Photo: submit
3. Wade Brothers Quality Butchers, Heeley
Martyn Lemons said: "The best pork sandwiches ever, some great cheeses, and top notch staff." Picture: Google Maps Photo: submit
4. Wraggs Quality Meats, Hillsborough
Yahya Sobolak said: "Best customer service ever, very high quality of meat. Definitely recommend." Picture: Google Maps Photo: submit