7 of the best butchers in Sheffield to get your meats including Beres, Pattersons and Wraggs - according to Google reviews

Many of us love a Sunday roast or a steak dinner as a mid-week treat.

By Lee Peace
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

And what's more important than finding the best butcher to make sure your dinner plans are as best as can be? These are some of the best in Sheffield according to reviews on Google.

Eric Pickersgill said: "The quality of the sausages, liver and pork pies was amazing (and) at a good price." Picture: Google Maps

1. Ew Pearsons & Sons, Middlewood Road, Hillsborough

Eric Pickersgill said: "The quality of the sausages, liver and pork pies was amazing (and) at a good price." Picture: Google Maps

Steve Wilson said: "The best butchers in Sheffield! I won't get my meat from anywhere else." Picture: Google Maps

2. Beeches of Walkley

Steve Wilson said: "The best butchers in Sheffield! I won't get my meat from anywhere else." Picture: Google Maps

Martyn Lemons said: "The best pork sandwiches ever, some great cheeses, and top notch staff." Picture: Google Maps

3. Wade Brothers Quality Butchers, Heeley

Martyn Lemons said: "The best pork sandwiches ever, some great cheeses, and top notch staff." Picture: Google Maps

Yahya Sobolak said: "Best customer service ever, very high quality of meat. Definitely recommend." Picture: Google Maps

4. Wraggs Quality Meats, Hillsborough

Yahya Sobolak said: "Best customer service ever, very high quality of meat. Definitely recommend." Picture: Google Maps

