7 great places where you can enjoy a glass of bubbly at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre

Prosecco is the perfect drink to celebrate any occasion, and we’ve put together a list of seven ways you can celebrate at Meadowhall with all things related to the sparkling wine.
Undefined: readMore
1. Enjoy an afternoon tea with bubbles at Coffika
Celebrate at the independent café Coffika and enjoy afternoon tea for two, complete with mini bites, sweet treats and bubbles. Book in advance for £20pp with Bottega Rose Prosecco.
Photo: Citypress
2. Grab a glass at the Caffè Rizzoli Prosecco Bar
The Caffè Rizzoli Prosecco Bar is the perfect spot to celebrate and enjoy a glass of bubbly with friends or loved ones. With options for everyone – whether you’re looking for something dry, rose, organic or sugar free – it offers the finest prosecco sourced from small, family run Italian vineyards.
Photo: CityPress
3. Browse the bottles at Marks & Spencer
Bring the celebrations home and choose a special bottle from Marks & Spencer. With a range of wines and bubbles for all budgets and tastes, you’re sure to find your perfect bottle for the day. Meadowhall’s brand-new Marks & Spencer Food Hall is also packed with plenty of treats, including a handpicked selection of tasty chesses from Europe’s best cheesemakers and fresh breads and pastries from the bakery.
Photo: CityPress
4. Burgers and bubbles at TGI Fridays
Get the Friday feeling and head to TGI Friday’s to try one of their new burgers along with a glass of fizzy prosecco. Whether you opt for the Big Cheese Dipper, Towering Inferno or the Filthy Rich you’re sure to enjoy the winning combo.
Photo: CityPress