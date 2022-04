Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers to decide where to eat and drink.

The website hands out ‘Elite’ awards to businesses which show real consistency to cleanliness – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

These are seven of the city’s Italian restaurants that have recently qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award.

1. Frankie & Bennys Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DX Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Amici & Bici Cafe & Restaurant 220 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FL Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Cafe Massarella 41 To 44 Park Lane, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EL Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Caffe Piazza 18 Church Street, city centre, Sheffield S1 2GN Photo: submit Photo Sales