7 'Elite' Italian restaurants in Sheffield including Casanova, Cafe Massarella and Caffe Piazza

The Italian restaurants in Sheffield that have earned three five-star food hygiene ratings in a row have been revealed.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers to decide where to eat and drink. The website hands out ‘Elite’ awards to businesses which show real consistency to cleanliness – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row. These are seven of the city’s Italian restaurants that have recently qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award.

1. Sheffield's 'Elite' rated Italian restaurants have been revealed

These are seven of Sheffield's Italian restaurants that have been highly rated for food hygiene.

Photo: submit

2. Frankie & Bennys

Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DX

Photo: submit

3. Amici & Bici Cafe & Restaurant

220 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FL

Photo: submit

4. Cafe Massarella

41 To 44 Park Lane, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EL

Photo: submit

