News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
15 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
16 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
16 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
18 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
18 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

6 stunning rooftop bars in Sheffield to enjoy this Spring with amazing views of the city including Kelu, The Furnace and Curzon

The Steel City can boast many great vantage points to enjoy a good view over the city and the Peak District beyond.

By Lee Peace
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

As Spring is upon is – bringing with it lighter nights and hopefully brighter weather – we decided to pull together a list of the top bars and restaurants where you can sit back, relax and enjoy stunning views over the city and it’s surrounding hills.

Kelu, Kelham Island

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kelu, which means sky in Sardinian dialect, has just opened in Kelham Island and promises to be a luxurious Mediterranean ‘sunset bar’ serving cocktails and food for customers who can also enjoy views over the city.

Most Popular
The Furnace in Sheffield.
The Furnace in Sheffield.
The Furnace in Sheffield.

The owners of family-run Sardinian restaurant Domo, which opened about three years ago and has since become one of the most popular eateries in Kelham Island, are behind the venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The venue is being billed as a ‘Sardinian Sky Lounge’ and allows visitors to sit back and relax looking over the Sheffield skyline from the top of the Krynkl development – a cluster of shipping containers which also includes the award-winning and Michelin-recommended restaurant Joro.

The Furnace, city centre

The Furnace has a large outdoor seating area perfect for enjoying the sunshine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Furnace.
Furnace.
Furnace.

Located close to The Light Cinema, the place is perfect for a pre-film meal, or post-movie drink.

Up On The Roof at The Mowbray, Neepsend

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors to the rooftop bar can enjoy garden cocktails and barbecue.

Cubana Tapas Bar, Leopold Square

Krynkl.
Krynkl.
Krynkl.

Overlooking Leopold Square, the tapas bar and restaurant is the perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine with some refreshments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Curzon, city centre

Tucked away on a side street, The Curzon cinema is one of the most popular in Sheffield. It also enjoys a stunning rooftop bar providing views over the city centre.

Cheap Dates Dive Bar, Orchard Square

Cheap Dates Dive Bar is located on the Orchard Terrace overlooking the Square, and serves ‘draught beer, strong cocktails and the best music you’ve ever heard’, according to their team - with a 2am finish on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Launched by the group behind the original chicken & craft beer spot, LuckyFox on Division Street, the Bamboo Door Tiki Bar in Leopold Square and Terrace Goods, already established in Orchard Square, Cheap Dates takes its inspiration from the States, where dive bars offer craft and crispy beers on tap and a wide variety of ‘weird and wonderful’ cans of independent beer and ciders in the fridges.

SpringSheffieldPeak DistrictKelham Island