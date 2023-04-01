The Steel City can boast many great vantage points to enjoy a good view over the city and the Peak District beyond.

As Spring is upon is – bringing with it lighter nights and hopefully brighter weather – we decided to pull together a list of the top bars and restaurants where you can sit back, relax and enjoy stunning views over the city and it’s surrounding hills.

Kelu, which means sky in Sardinian dialect, has just opened in Kelham Island and promises to be a luxurious Mediterranean ‘sunset bar’ serving cocktails and food for customers who can also enjoy views over the city.

The Furnace in Sheffield.

The owners of family-run Sardinian restaurant Domo, which opened about three years ago and has since become one of the most popular eateries in Kelham Island, are behind the venue.

The venue is being billed as a ‘Sardinian Sky Lounge’ and allows visitors to sit back and relax looking over the Sheffield skyline from the top of the Krynkl development – a cluster of shipping containers which also includes the award-winning and Michelin-recommended restaurant Joro.

The Furnace, city centre

The Furnace has a large outdoor seating area perfect for enjoying the sunshine.

Furnace.

Located close to The Light Cinema, the place is perfect for a pre-film meal, or post-movie drink.

Up On The Roof at The Mowbray, Neepsend

Visitors to the rooftop bar can enjoy garden cocktails and barbecue.

Cubana Tapas Bar, Leopold Square

Krynkl.

Overlooking Leopold Square, the tapas bar and restaurant is the perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine with some refreshments.

The Curzon, city centre

Tucked away on a side street, The Curzon cinema is one of the most popular in Sheffield. It also enjoys a stunning rooftop bar providing views over the city centre.

Cheap Dates Dive Bar, Orchard Square

Cheap Dates Dive Bar is located on the Orchard Terrace overlooking the Square, and serves ‘draught beer, strong cocktails and the best music you’ve ever heard’, according to their team - with a 2am finish on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

