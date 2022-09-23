6 rooftop bars in Sheffield to enjoy stunning views of the city including Kelu, The Furnace and Curzon
With it’s many hills – some of which overlook parts of the Peak District – Sheffield can boast many great vantage points to enjoy a good view.
We decided to pull together a list of the top bars and restaurants where you can sit back, relax and enjoy stunning views over the city and it’s surrounding hills.
Kelu, Kelham Island
Kelu, which means sky in Sardinian dialect, has just opened in Kelham Island and promises to be a luxurious Mediterranean ‘sunset bar’ serving cocktails and food for customers who can also enjoy views over the city.
The owners of family-run Sardinian restaurant Domo, which opened about three years ago and has since become one of the most popular eateries in Kelham Island, are behind the venue.
The venue is being billed as a ‘Sardinian Sky Lounge’ and allows visitors to sit back and relax looking over the Sheffield skyline from the top of the Krynkl development – a cluster of shipping containers which also includes the award-winning and Michelin-recommended restaurant Joro.
The Furnace, city centre
The Furnace has a large outdoor seating area perfect for enjoying the sunshine.
Located close to The Light Cinema, the place is perfect for a pre-film meal, or post-movie drink.
Up On The Roof at The Mowbray, city centre
Visitors to the rooftop bar can enjoy garden cocktails and barbecue.
Cubana Tapas Bar, Leopold Square
Overlooking Leopold Square, the tapas bar and restaurant is the perfect spot to enjoy the sunshine with some refreshments.
The Curzon, city centre
Tucked away on a side street, The Curzon cinema is one of the most popular in Sheffield. It also enjoys a stunning rooftop bar providing views over the city centre.
Cheap Dates Dive Bar, Orchard Square
Cheap Dates Dive Bar is located on the Orchard Terrace overlooking the Square, and serves ‘draught beer, strong cocktails and the best music you’ve ever heard’, according to their team - with a 2am finish on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Launched by the group behind the original chicken & craft beer spot, LuckyFox on Division Street, the Bamboo Door Tiki Bar in Leopold Square and Terrace Goods, already established in Orchard Square, Cheap Dates takes its inspiration from the States, where dive bars offer craft and crispy beers on tap and a wide variety of ‘weird and wonderful’ cans of independent beer and ciders in the fridges.