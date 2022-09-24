In Sheffield, there are more than enough restaurants to dine at, whether it be French, Greek or Chinese, and trying to pick between the many choices is always difficult.
All these restaurants situated around the city have their own unique vibes which are loved by Sheffield locals.
So, without further ado, if you live in Sheffield or are visiting the city, here are six of the top Asian restaurants which are worth dining at.
2. Lavang
Lavang in Sheffield has everything you need from dining indoors, outdoors or takeaway, you can even hire the venue for private gatherings. Lavang serves great Indian food with a fine-dining twist and it brings a modern dining experience to Sheffield but with a more refined approach than the standard curry house
3. KOKO
KOKO Restaurant offers a large variety of the best Japanese food and the food is freshly-prepared, by hand, every day. The menu changes per season served with a full bar in casually stylish quarters.
4. Indus Restaurant
Indus is one of many Asian restaurants that creates and delivers culinary memories for its guests, whether at an event in an iconic location or dining at one of t heir restaurants and with their BOYB option, you can even enjoy their fresh curry while celebrating your occasion.
