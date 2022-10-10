5 Top Tips: Start saving money and the

Lisa Aldwin, programme manager for Eat Smart Sheffield

1. Know When to BOGOF!

BOGOF stands for ‘Buy One, Get One Free’. These offers often lure shoppers into wasting money and have also been criticised for promoting food waste and unhealthy eating practices (you never see BOGOF on apples do you?).

So be careful – the time to grab them is on items that you’d buy anyway, that you actually need, and that won’t go off.

2. Eat Less Meat

A top tip that will contribute to a healthier you, healthier planet AND healthier bank balance!

Eating lots of red and processed meat can increase your risk of heart disease and cancer.

Meat production also has a big impact on the environment due to carbon emissions and deforestation.

Plus meat is one of the most expensive things in your shopping basket!

Meat-Free Mondays suddenly seem appealing huh?

3. Use your Lid!

Start saving money and the planet long before you even plate up!

When boiling water, if you pop a lid on your pan you can cook more efficiently, keeping the water hot without having to turn up the heat.

This can save about 3% in energy costs, per pan!

4. Grab the Tin Opener

Tinned fruit and veg can be just as good as fresh and 80g counts as 1 of your 5 a day.

A standard tin is around 400g so just a quarter of a tin will easily give you one portion.

Look for tins that have no added salt or sugar, and for tinned fruit choose those in natural juices rather than syrup to keep the sugar content down.

5. Read the Small Print

Look out for the saturated fat, sugar and salt content in food and drink, as well as recommended portion sizes.

The nutrition label on the front or back of a packet can help you understand exactly what is in the food you buy.

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff

