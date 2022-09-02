5 of the best restaurant deals this weekend in Sheffield including BrewDog, Beefeater and Heavenly Desserts
Here are five of the best restaurant deals to get you excited for the weekend.
As this weekend may be the last for many before the new school term begins, we have pulled together a list of restaurants in Sheffield where you can use food vouchers or take advantage of special deals.
From tasty desserts, delicious pizza and a great range of beers, read on to find out some of the food offers you can take advantage of.
5. Heavenly Desserts
Get your taste buds tingling this weekend with a delicious dessert and hot drink at Heavenly Desserts where you can spend £6 instead of £10.65 for a dessert of your choice and hot drink at Heavenly Desserts, or grab a buddy or loved one and spend £10 to save up to 44 per cent. 4.
4. BrewDog
Tuck into one of BrewDog’s delicious pizzas and a flight of beer samples for a total of £12.50 instead of £27.30 for a pizza and tasting flight of four craft beers for one person at BrewDog where you can save up to 54 per cent off.
3. Beefeater
Enjoy Sunday roast at Beefeater, starting from £11.99 with a choice of roast sirloin of beef, rump of lamb or a half roast chicken, with all the trimmings and not to mention the unlimited roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and our new rich signature red wine gravy that comes as standard.
Book your table now and make Sunday the best day of the week with the Best Ever Sunday Roast.
2. Howard
At the Howard in Sheffield, you’ll always be met with a warm welcome and a great beer so come to Howards in Sheffield for offers on two cocktails for £10, three selected bombs for £9 and three selected shots for £8.50 everyday including the weekends
1. Beefeater
Whatever you’re in the mood for, Beefeaters fantastic new drinks menu is ready and waiting for you with carefully selected wines to pair with your meal, to a great range of spirits and mixers so you can have your drink exactly the way you like it.
Enjoy the great range of beers, wines, spritz, mocktails and iced coffee at Beefeater, so don't miss out on their famous cocktails for £5 from 5pm to 7pm every day including weekends