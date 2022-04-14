Sheffield is known for its great nightlife, its steel history, a top music scene and its central study hub, home to more than 60,000 students.

But where in this marvellous, chaotic city can you find a well-deserved place for a bit of respite?

Now an espresso martini isn’t for everyone, it’s a bit like marmite in the cocktail world but as someone who counts their five a day in caffeine, it’s important to know where to go to fulfil that caffeine fix, whether that be on the weekend at a restaurant, after work on a Friday or just because you can on a Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An espresso martini is the perfect cocktail for caffeine lovers

Whichever it is, we’re taking you through the best places in Sheffield to get an espresso martini.

5, Slug and Lettuce

At number five we have a not so Sheffield classic with Slug and Lettuce.

Yes, I know it’s not a ‘Sheffield original’ and you do find a Slug and Lettuce in most big cities across the UK but a Slug and Lettuce cocktail never did anyone any harm.

At any time of day you can get any two of the same cocktails for the price of one!

A fantastic offer (especially for students) if I ever saw one. What’s better than an espresso martini? Two!

Number four on todays list we have Cubana.

Not only one of my favourite restaurants in Sheffield but it actually serves a delicious Espresso Martini.

A restaurant on the more mid-range side price wise but totally worth it if you’re after a more civilised meal out in the city centre.

The upstairs is a delightful restaurant that played live music when I was there and on weekends the downstairs turns into a great bar, so even if you don’t

want food you can always get one of their espresso martinis.

3, Church – Temple of Fun

Placing third on todays list we have Church in Kelham Island

An all-vegan restaurant owned by lead singer on the band Bring me the Horizon, Olly Sykes, this restaurant doesn’t just offer some amazing food but some great drinks in their bar too.

I love Kelham Island and its quirky, indie kind of vibe.

The espresso martinis here are made super quick and they actually have a praline flavour to them, sometimes you can get the wrong balance with salted

caramel or nutty flavours in a martini, too salty and throws the whole thing off, but Church do it well.

2, Tamper Sellers Wheel

In second place we have Tamper Sellers Wheel

Next to Sheffield Hallam city campus near the station is Tamper. A cute café with the most delicious breakfast and a lovely espresso martini.

The vibe here is so cute and even when I went on a Monday it was full and there was a queue for a table. But you certainly realise why when the espresso martini

is bought over, and you have that strong coffee flavour that balances out perfectly with the

sweetness of the drink.

1, Copper Pot café

Coming in at number one… Copper Pot café.

Located in central division street an unexpected winner from the Sheffield cocktail competition is Copper Pot.

In my first month at university here a friend took me to the 2-for-1 happy hour at Copper Pot and since then I have compared every espresso martini to this one.