5 Akhis: Popular halal restaurant opens doors in Sheffield
Founded in August 2020 by four brothers, 5 Akhis has received acclaim across the UK with a chain of venues in places like Milton Keynes, Oxford, Preston and Birmingham.
The Sheffield site - located on London Road - marks the brand’s latest step in a nationwide expansion, with plans to open 10 more stores by the end of 2025 and projected revenues expected to more than double to £16.5 million.
The menu is a blend of American food with South Asian-inspired flavours, boasting 28-day dry-aged Angus beef burgers, fresh chicken coated in a secret spice blend, and house-made sauces that deliver a unique twist.
Islamic values remain at the heart of the growing chain, as owners put a focus on respectful, family-style hospitality as they work to redevelop the UK’s halal burger scene.
Master Franchise Jawad Bashir, said: “5 Akhis has always been about more than just food - it’s about creating a space where everyone feels part of something.
“Our aim is to serve unforgettable flavours and build unforgettable relationships.
“Opening in Sheffield is a huge moment for us, and we can’t wait to welcome the local community into the 5 Akhis family.”
