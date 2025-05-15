A new halal restaurant has launched in Sheffield, promising to bring American-styled food that has gained popularity across the country.

Founded in August 2020 by four brothers, 5 Akhis has received acclaim across the UK with a chain of venues in places like Milton Keynes, Oxford, Preston and Birmingham.

The Sheffield site - located on London Road - marks the brand’s latest step in a nationwide expansion, with plans to open 10 more stores by the end of 2025 and projected revenues expected to more than double to £16.5 million.

The menu is a blend of American food with South Asian-inspired flavours, boasting 28-day dry-aged Angus beef burgers, fresh chicken coated in a secret spice blend, and house-made sauces that deliver a unique twist.

Islamic values remain at the heart of the growing chain, as owners put a focus on respectful, family-style hospitality as they work to redevelop the UK’s halal burger scene.

Master Franchise Jawad Bashir, said: “5 Akhis has always been about more than just food - it’s about creating a space where everyone feels part of something.

“Our aim is to serve unforgettable flavours and build unforgettable relationships.

“Opening in Sheffield is a huge moment for us, and we can’t wait to welcome the local community into the 5 Akhis family.”

