In Sheffield, we have almost two dozen restaurants that have an incredible five-out-of-five rating on TripAdvisor - and they cover a wide range of cuisines. From fine-dining to sushi, there’s plenty to choose from in our city.
If you’re not sure where to go for your next meal out, or you’re looking for some new inspiration, just scroll down to see all the 23 ‘best’ restaurants and cafes in Sheffield. These restaurants have a minimum of 150 reviews, and are listed in ascending order of number of reviews.
Without further ado, here are the crème de la crème of restaurants in Sheffield, according to TripAdvisor.
1. No Name
No Name, at 253 Crookes, is a modern bistro with an ever changing menu. It's open Wednesday to Saturday evenings, and with its small size, booking is recommended in advance. It is one of 24 restaurants in Sheffield with a five-out-of-five score, and a minimum of 150 reviews on TripAdvisor. One review states: "We go to No Name a couple of times a year. The best restaurant in Sheffield in terms of food and atmosphere. It’s rare you get such a combination of relaxed, casual service and incredible food."Photo: Google
2. Old Vicarage
The Old Vicarage, in Ridgeway, is mentioned in the Michelin Guide - and unsurprisingly also boasts a five-out-of-five score on TripAdvisor. It has a 158 reviews. One person said in their review: "Everything was beautiful. The service was very attentive and delivered quietly with details of the food and wine given by the lovely lady at the front of house and the gentleman sommelier. A great evening for a special occasion."Photo: Marie Caley
3. Dos Amigos
Dos Amigos, just off Chesterfield Road, in Woodseats, is next on the list. It describes itself as an "upcoming" Italian and Mexican restaurant, and it has earned itself the top score on Tripadvisor, with 166 reviews. One person wrote in their review: "We went to this restaurant for a birthday meal and it was absolutely fantastic. There were 20 of us, midweek and we were all having different starters and mains. The food was absolutely delicious, every single member of the group enjoyed their meal!" | Google
4. Paesani Deli And Pizzeria
Paesani Deli And Pizzeria, at 257-259 Crookes, has its stellar score thanks to 189 reviews on Tripadvisor. This restaurant serves Italian stone-baked pizzas, as well as nibbles, cheese and meat platters and other authentic dishes. One customer said: "The atmosphere is very friendly as well as the staff. The pizzas are out of this world really and believe me I love my pizza. Felt like I was in Italy again." | National WorldPhoto: Chris Etchells
