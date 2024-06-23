3 . Dos Amigos

Dos Amigos, just off Chesterfield Road, in Woodseats, is next on the list. It describes itself as an "upcoming" Italian and Mexican restaurant, and it has earned itself the top score on Tripadvisor, with 166 reviews. One person wrote in their review: "We went to this restaurant for a birthday meal and it was absolutely fantastic. There were 20 of us, midweek and we were all having different starters and mains. The food was absolutely delicious, every single member of the group enjoyed their meal!" | Google