An independent coffee shop with a venue in Sheffield has been purchased by Caffè Nero.

200 Degrees Coffee was set up in 2012 in Nottingham, and has 21 venues across the UK, including Division Street in Sheffield City Centre.

The company, which also roasts its own coffee in Nottingham, has been bought by the Nero Group.

They have revealed plans to expand the 200 Degrees chain separately from its other Nero Group brands, such as Caffè Nero.

The Nero Group founder Gerry Ford said: “I’m delighted to welcome 200 Degrees into the Caffè Nero family. It is a fantastic brand with an emphasis on great coffee and service combined with a local community-based feel which matches perfectly the ethos of The Nero Group.

“200 Degrees has a solid, loyal customer base and has developed a strong regional position. Our intention is to support 200 Degrees to continue its growth journey and allow the brand to operate separately alongside the other brands in The Nero Group.”

Stephen Fern, managing director of 200 Degrees, said: “We are thrilled that the strong market position and growth potential of 200 Degrees has been recognised within the sector.

“The Nero Group is a great partner for us with its commitment to premium coffee and its strong values as a family-owned company. With this new partnership, we look forward to introducing even more people to our beans, our people and our passion for creating experiences to remember.”