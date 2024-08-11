20 restaurants and cafes on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield that have been inspected so far in 2024

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 11th Aug 2024, 08:00 GMT

Ecclesall Road is a popular road in the food and drink scene - and many establishments have received their first or renewed hygiene scores in 2024.

From classic pub grub and fish and chips, to Thai street food and authentic Indian curries, the three-mile long Ecclesall Road has it all. 

This vibrant road is a great destination for grabbing a quick bite to eat, or even fine dining.

This year, health inspectors at Sheffield City Council have been busy inspecting more than a dozen food businesses along this stretch of road to ensure they are in compliance with food laws.

All food businesses are given a rating in accordance with the Food Standards Agency’s rating scheme which ranges from zero (urgent improvement necessary), to five (very good).

Here are how 21 businesses on Ecclesall Road have fared this year.

Bistro Bisque, at 305 Ecclesall Road, was rated five stars at its last inspection on February 28 2024.

1. Bistro Bisque - 5 stars

Bistro Bisque, at 305 Ecclesall Road, was rated five stars at its last inspection on February 28 2024. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Clarrie's Kitchen, on 736 Ecclesall Road, was rated five stars at its last inspection on April 25, 2024.

2. Clarrie's Kitchen - 5 stars

Clarrie's Kitchen, on 736 Ecclesall Road, was rated five stars at its last inspection on April 25, 2024. | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees

Coffika, at 412-416 Ecclesall Road, was rated five stars at its last inspection on June 11, 2024.

3. Coffika - 5 stars

Coffika, at 412-416 Ecclesall Road, was rated five stars at its last inspection on June 11, 2024. | CityPress

Copa Caffe, at 277-279 Ecclesall Road, was rated five stars at its last inspection on February 21, 2024.

4. Copa Caffe - 5 stars

Copa Caffe, at 277-279 Ecclesall Road, was rated five stars at its last inspection on February 21, 2024. | Google

