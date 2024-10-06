2 . Mama's and Leonies

Mama's and Leonies, on Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre, was founded in 1968 and claims to have been Sheffield's first pizzeria. The Italian restaurant's proximity to the Crucible and Lyceum make it a popular choice for theatregoers and stars of the stage, with the late Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Ralph Fiennes among the members of acting royalty to have dined there. It has an average rating of 4.5/5 from more than 980 Google reviews, with one diner calling it 'simply outstanding'. | National World Photo: National World