They were all established at least 20 years ago and one has been running for well over a century.
Among them are two Michelin-recommended venues and some of the best British, Italian, Indian and Greek restaurants in Yorkshire.
These popular places to eat include family businesses which have been passed from generation to generation.
As well as being loved by members of the general public, several have celebrity fans, including the Arctic Monkeys, Dan Walker and Sir Kenneth Branagh.
1. Shapla
Shapla, on Cumberland Street, at the bottom of The Moor, opened in 1979, making it one of Sheffield's oldest Indian restaurants. The family-run restaurant, founded by Abdul Malik, has a 4.1/5 rating from more than 500 Google reviews, with one fan proclaiming it serves the 'best curry in Sheffield by miles'. | Google Photo: Google
2. Mama's and Leonies
Mama's and Leonies, on Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre, was founded in 1968 and claims to have been Sheffield's first pizzeria. The Italian restaurant's proximity to the Crucible and Lyceum make it a popular choice for theatregoers and stars of the stage, with the late Dame Maggie Smith, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Ralph Fiennes among the members of acting royalty to have dined there. It has an average rating of 4.5/5 from more than 980 Google reviews, with one diner calling it 'simply outstanding'. | National World Photo: National World
3. Uncle Sam's
Uncle Sam's American diner, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, was established in July 1971 and is still going strong more than 50 years later. Dan Walker, pictured outside with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova, is among its many fans. Adding to the appeal is the miniature train which runs around the restaurant. | Dan Walker/Twitter Photo: Dan Walker/Twitter
4. Nonnas
Nonnas has become a Sheffield institution since it opened on Ecclesall Road back in 1996. Today, it remains one of the city's most loved Italian restaurants, and the perfect place for a romantic meal, with a 4.5 star average score from more than 1,000 Google reviews. One diner said it was 'truly an incredible restaurant', serving perfectly cooked classic dishes alongside more innovative recipes, with all the food 'full of flavour'. | National World Photo: National World
