3 . Paesani

Paesani is a popular deli and pizzeria in Crookes, Sheffield, with 189 'excellent' reviews out of 194 in total on Tripadvisor. It also has a 4.8/5 rating from more than 390 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "Perfect place, lovely atmosphere and the food is so good. Definitely I'll go again. I think it is the best pizza in Sheffield." | Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells