The Travellers’ Choice award is reserved for restaurants and cafes which are among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor, earning consistently great reviews.
These restaurants are the select few in Sheffield which have not just received a Travellers’ Choice award but have a 5-star rating on Tripadvisor, meaning the vast majority of their reviews are ‘excellent’.
They also boast impressive ratings from hundreds of reviews on Google.
Below are the 18 restaurants in Sheffield with Travellers’ Choice awards and a 5-star Tripadvisor rating.
They include Italian, Indian, British and Turkish restaurants, with ‘exceptional’ food, ‘amazing’ service and a great atmosphere.
Is your favourite on the list?
1. The Oak House
The Oak House restaurant, on Station Road, Chapeltown, has 211 'excellent' reviews out of 236 in total on Tripadvisor. It also has a 4.8/5 rating from more than 160 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "The staff are so friendly and helpful. The food is delicious. I cannot praise this place enough. Amazing." | Submitted Photo: Submitted
2. Engin's Bar & Grill
Engin's Bar & Grill, on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, is a popular Turkish restaurant with 260 'excellent' reviews out of 284 in total on Tripadvisor. It also has a 4.8/5 rating from more than 270 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "A fantastic, friendly restaurant. The food is superb and the chef is extremely friendly. Highly recommend this place if you love Turkish food." | Google Photo: Google
3. Paesani
Paesani is a popular deli and pizzeria in Crookes, Sheffield, with 189 'excellent' reviews out of 194 in total on Tripadvisor. It also has a 4.8/5 rating from more than 390 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "Perfect place, lovely atmosphere and the food is so good. Definitely I'll go again. I think it is the best pizza in Sheffield." | Chris Etchells Photo: Chris Etchells
4. The Bloomery
The Bloomery, on Nile Street, Broomhill, has 264 'excellent' reviews out of 284 in total on Tripadvisor, and a 4.3/5 rating from more than 610 Google reviews. One customer wrote: "You won't find a better bottomless brunch! Amazing value for money!" | Google Photo: Google
